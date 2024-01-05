“Jesus help me?” - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino provides fitness update on Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka ahead of FA Cup clash

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino provided an injury update of his squad ahead of their FA Cup clash against Preston North End on Saturday, January 6.

The Blues have had to deal with a number of injury issues to some key players over the course of the season. The likes of Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, and Ben Chilwell have all been out of action at one point or the other.

Chilwell, who suffered a hamstring injury in September, will remain out against Preston. Carney Chukwuemeka, who has been out since August due to a knee injury, will also miss the clash on Saturday.

Pochettino said in his pre-match press conference (via Football.London):

"Chilwell and Carney are not available for tomorrow. We will see for the next game, Middlesbrough or Fulham. They are doing well, we are happy with their evolution."

The Chelsea boss also provided an update on Romeo Lavia and Benoit Badiashile's recovery, saying:

"Lavia is recovering after his injury. We don't know when he will return. Problem in his quad during the game against Palace.

"Benoit I think is going to be available next week. Jesus help me? Nothing."

Lavia made his first appearance for Chelsea since arriving from Southampton last summer in their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on December 27. However, he suffered another setback in the game.

Badiashile, meanwhile, missed their last game against Luton Town in the Premier League, which the Blues won 4-3 at Kenilworth Road.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino looking to continue winning momentum against Preston

The west London side have had a poor 2023-24 season and have struggled for any form of consistency. They have had some good results against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City but suffered defeats against the likes of Nottingham Forest and Everton.

Chelsea have narrowly won their last two games - a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace and a 4-3 win over Luton Town. They will now look to beat Preston on Saturday to build some momentum and consistency. Highlighting the importance of the same, Mauricio Pochettino said:

"Always important, we are winners, we want to win. Need to work more and more and more. It's going to be really important to go through to the competition and be in the next round but before we need to compete well and be better."

Following the Preston game, Chelsea will face Middlesbrough away in the EFL Cup semi-finals first leg on January 8.

In the Premier League, meanwhile, the Blues are 10th and will host Fulham next on January 13.