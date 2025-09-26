  • home icon
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink claims Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres are not ‘world class’ as he names 2 strikers who are

By Bhargav
Modified Sep 26, 2025 08:51 GMT
Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (from top-left, anti-clockwise, all pics GETTY)
Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (from top-left, anti-clockwise, all pics GETTY)

Former Premier League striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink reckons Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland, Liverpool's Alexander Isak and Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres aren't "world-class".

Infact, Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Julien Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Omar Marmoush (Manchester City), Nicolas Jackson (Bayern Munich), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham) and Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan) also didn't get the nod.

However, Hasselbaink gave that tag to Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane. Both men produced spectacular campaigns last season, with Mbappe netting 44 times for Madrid in his debut campaign after arriving from Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, Kane produced 41 goals and is now two short of a century of strikes for Bayern.

City man Haaland. Joao Pedro (Chelsea) and Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool) were termed 'potential' world-class by Hasselbaink. Here's how the entire interaction went (as tweeted by OLBG.com):

Haaland, 25, has been a prolific scorer for City since arriving from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund three summers ago. He has netted an impressive 131 times in 152 games across competitions, winning a continental treble and successive Premier League titles, adding successive Golden Boot honours along the way.

Meanwhile, Alexander Isak, 26, arrived at reigning Premier League champions and current leaders Liverpool from Newcastle United this summer in a reported record British transfer worth £125 million.

How have Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak fared this season?

Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland (right)
Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland (right)

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is off to a strong start to the season after an injury-plagued 2024-25 campaign that saw his side's four-year Premier League stranglehold ended by Liverpool.

The Norway international is up to seven goals in six games across competitions.. Six of those strikes have come in five outings in the Premier League, where Pep Guardiola's side are ninth, trailing the Reds (15) by eight points. His other strike came in a 2-0 home win over SSC Napoli in City's UEFA Champions League opener earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Alexander Isak has had a relatively quiet start to life at his new surroundings, scoring once in three games across competitions. That lone strike came in a 2-1 EFL Cup third-round home win over Southampton. Isak has drawn blanks in one outing each in the Champions League and the Premier League, where Arne Slot's side are five points clear at the top.

Bhargav

Bhargav

Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.

Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.

Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing.

