Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink claims Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres are not ‘world class’ as he names 2 strikers who are

Former Premier League striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink reckons Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland, Liverpool's Alexander Isak and Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres aren't &quot;world-class&quot;.Infact, Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Julien Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Omar Marmoush (Manchester City), Nicolas Jackson (Bayern Munich), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham) and Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan) also didn't get the nod. However, Hasselbaink gave that tag to Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane. Both men produced spectacular campaigns last season, with Mbappe netting 44 times for Madrid in his debut campaign after arriving from Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, Kane produced 41 goals and is now two short of a century of strikes for Bayern.City man Haaland. Joao Pedro (Chelsea) and Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool) were termed 'potential' world-class by Hasselbaink. Here's how the entire interaction went (as tweeted by OLBG.com):Haaland, 25, has been a prolific scorer for City since arriving from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund three summers ago. He has netted an impressive 131 times in 152 games across competitions, winning a continental treble and successive Premier League titles, adding successive Golden Boot honours along the way.Meanwhile, Alexander Isak, 26, arrived at reigning Premier League champions and current leaders Liverpool from Newcastle United this summer in a reported record British transfer worth £125 million.How have Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak fared this season?Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland (right)Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is off to a strong start to the season after an injury-plagued 2024-25 campaign that saw his side's four-year Premier League stranglehold ended by Liverpool.The Norway international is up to seven goals in six games across competitions.. Six of those strikes have come in five outings in the Premier League, where Pep Guardiola's side are ninth, trailing the Reds (15) by eight points. His other strike came in a 2-0 home win over SSC Napoli in City's UEFA Champions League opener earlier this month.Meanwhile, Alexander Isak has had a relatively quiet start to life at his new surroundings, scoring once in three games across competitions. That lone strike came in a 2-1 EFL Cup third-round home win over Southampton. Isak has drawn blanks in one outing each in the Champions League and the Premier League, where Arne Slot's side are five points clear at the top.