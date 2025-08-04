Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink makes feelings clear about Chelsea signing Dutch talent Jorrel Hato

Chelsea great Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has raved about the Blues' latest summer signing Jorell Hato. The west London giants acquired the Dutchman's services from Ajax on Sunday, August 3, in a deal worth reported £35.5m plus add-ons.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, one of the Blues' best players of all time, has hailed the new arrival at Stamford Bridge. The former Netherlands international lauded the versatile left-footed defender, highlighting his competitive nature and eagerness to learn.

Hasselbaink has backed the young defender to be a solid addition to Enzo Maresca's side. He told Chelsea's official website:

“He is a very good player with a good left foot. He was playing for Ajax at 17, he was in the Dutch squad at 19. He is very competitive, very hungry, and he wants to learn. He is getting better all the time, and will be a great addition to the Chelsea squad. It’s a top signing.”

Jorell Hato is regarded as one of the finest young defenders on the planet and had no shortage of suitors for his signature. Arsenal and Liverpool were both named as admirers of the 19-year-old in recent months.

The young defender came through Ajax's esteemed youth ranks and made 111 appearances for the Eredivisie giants. The teenager, who can play either at left-back or centre-back, has also earned six caps for the Netherlands.

Ruben Amorim speaks about Manchester United star linked with a move to Chelsea

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has opened up about Chelsea target Alejandro Garnacho's situation at Old Trafford. The Argentine winger has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as his future at Manchester United hangs in the air.

Garnacho emerged as one of the biggest young prospects in world football but things have not worked out for him under Ruben Amorim. The 21-year-old had a fallout with the manager towards the end of the last season and he seems likely to be sold this summer.

Speaking to Simon Stone, Amorim opened up on the Argentina international's situation. He said:

"Garnacho is a really talented boy. But sometimes things don't work out. You cannot explain specifically what it is. It's clear he wants a different thing with a different leadership."

Garnacho was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in January as well but Manchester United wanted £70 million for his signature. However, the Red Devils have now reportedly decided to sell the winger for just £40 million this summer.

