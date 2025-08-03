"Sometimes things don't work out" - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim addresses Alejandro Garnacho situation amid Chelsea links

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has opened up on Alejandro Garnacho's future amid interest from Chelsea. The Blues are reportedly hot on the heels of the Argentine this summer.
Garnacho rose through the ranks at Old Trafford and exploded onto the scene under former manager Erik ten Hag. However, the Red Devils parted ways with the Dutchman last October and subsequently appointed Amorim as his replacement.
The 21-year-old, unfortunately, had a fallout with the Portuguese head coach at the end of last season, and is now expected to leave Manchester United. Garnacho recently liked acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano's Instagram post linking him to a move to Chelsea, further adding to speculation.
Speaking recently, as cited by journalist Simon Stone, Amorim insisted that it is hard to explain why things didn't work out with the Argentine.
"Garnacho is a really talented boy. But sometimes things don't work out. You cannot explain specifically what it is. It's clear he wants a different thing with a different leadership," said Amorim.
Chelsea were also linked with Garnacho in January this year. However, the transfer failed to materialize, with Manchester United reportedly asking for £70m to let him go.
A move, though, looks likelier this summer, with the player no longer part of Ruben Amorim's plans. It is believed that the Red Devils could let the Argentine leave for just £40m now.
Will Manchester United lock horns with Chelsea for the services of Fermin Lopez?
Manchester United and Chelsea could go head to head for Barcelona's Fermin Lopez this summer, according to reports. The Red Devils are looking to add more creativity to their ranks before the start of the new season.
Lopez enjoyed a tremendous 2024-25 campaign with the Catalans, registering eight goals and 10 assists from 46 games across competitions. His efforts have already convinced Manchester United, and according to SPORT, they are willing to offer €70m for his signature.
However, Barcelona are yet to make a decision on the Spaniard's future. The 22-year-old is under contract at Camp Nou until 2029.
Meanwhile, Chelsea are in the race as well, with Mundo Deportivo stating that they have offered Christopher Nkunku in exchange for Lopez. The Frenchman is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues are planning to use him to secure the Spaniard. However, the La Liga champions have turned down the proposal, with Hansi Flick not too keen to let Lopez go.