Joan Laporta reveals Barcelona’s plans for January transfer window

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed the Blaugrana's plans for the upcoming January transfer window. Laporta addressed the future of Frenkie de Jong, who has been linked with a move away from the Spanish giants in recent months.

The Barcelona president insisted that he never had any plan to sell the Netherlands international. He also claimed that he wants the Dutchman to be a cornerstone of the Catalan giants for many years to come.

The Barca president has also stated that the La Liga giants are unlikely to be active during the winter transfer window after spending heavily in the summer. Laporta said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

“I’ve never wanted to sell Frenkie de Jong. He has to be a pillar of the team. January signings? We did the work in the summer. There are no indications of having to do any deal now."

Frenkie de Jong was widely linked with an exit from Barcelona in the summer, with Manchester United leading the race to land him. However, the Netherlands international ended up staying at the club but continues to be linked with an exit.

De Jong has started 11 games across competitions this campaign while coming off the bench on six occasions. The Dutchman has failed to impress at Camp Nou on a consistent basis following his €75 million from Ajax in January.

With Sergio Busquets expected to leave in the summer when his contract expires, De Jong could get his chance to shine in his preferred number six role.

Barcelona made three big signings in the summer in the form of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde. They also signed four players on free transfers in Frank Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso.

Barcelona working on 2 big signings in the summer of 2023

Barcelona are reportedly working on two major additions to their squad in the summer of 2023.

The Blaugrana's primary focus is to bring in a right-back, with Hector Bellerin struggling to impress since his summer move. Sergi Roberto's contract is also set to expire in the summer, which means the Blaugrana will be short of options at right-back.

Martin Zubimendi is another player Xavi Hernandez is keen on, with Sergio Busquets potentially on his way out. The Real Sociedad midfielder has a release clause of €60 million and is also attracting interest from Manchester United.

