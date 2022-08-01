Joan Laporta says Barcelona have a 'moral debt' with PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Barcelona president Joan Laporta feels that the Blaugrana owe a moral debt to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi.

The Argentine forward left Nou Camp last summer after expiring his contract on June 30, 2021. It was an emotional departure for Messi, who spent 18 years at the club. Messi's departure took place due to Barcelona's poor financial status.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 627 goals for the La Liga side in 714 games. He also registered 250 assists for the Blaugrana in that time.

Since losing Messi, Laporta has been able to restructure several contracts at Nou Camp, while bringing in more cash courtesy of new deals at the club. He has managed to keep them competitive at the highest level and has brought in several new faces this summer.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi wins another trophy and adds the MVP of the Trophee des Champions to an already busy cabinet Messi wins another trophy and adds the MVP of the Trophee des Champions to an already busy cabinet 🏆🐐 https://t.co/3qt4DQrVkV

With the club looking to regain financial stability under Laporta, a possible return for Messi has been touted. The president himself has claimed that such a move maybe on the cards.

Laporta has claimed that the club owes a moral debt to Messi, as per Mundo Deportivo

He said:

"I did not see him comment because he is a PSG player. They asked me in the United States, on Latin American television, in a relaxed position. We will see. We have a moral debt with Leo."

Lionel Messi might make a dramatic return to Barcelona next summer

Messi signed on a free transfer for PSG last summer. He agreed a two-year deal with the French giants, which is set to expire in 2023. He had a sub-par season in Paris, registering 11 goals and 14 assists in 34 games for the club.

PSG have made several structural changes at the club, with an ambition to win the Champions League this season. Messi, who last won the competition in 2015, will be keen to add another European title to his trophy cabinet.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK All time most goals in major finals. Lionel Messi leads the way with 32 goals. All time most goals in major finals. Lionel Messi leads the way with 32 goals. https://t.co/oTge4WfWOI

Even though his ambitions with PSG are exciting, one can always expect him to keep an open mind about a return to Nou Camp.

His former teammate and current Barcelona boss, Xavi, recently spoke about the situation:

"I wish Messi's time was not over, I think he deserves a second chance, a last chance, but that's next year," Xavi said in a press conference when asked about the player. He has a contract right now [with PSG], but I would like that."

It remains to be seen what Messi will decide once his contract with PSG expires next summer.

