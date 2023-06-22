Joana Sanz 'angry' with Dani Alves after Barcelona legend's recent interview from prison - Reports

According to AS, Barcelona legend Dani Alves' former wife Joana Sanz is angry with the player's recent interview from prison. Alves is in jail for an alleged sexual, assault case that took place in a Barcelona nightclub at the end of last year.

The full-back, who last played for Liga MX side UNAM, recently gave an interview from jail to journalist Mayka Navarro. Sanz reportedly didn't know anything about it. She was angry on knowing that Alves mentioned her name.

She doesn't want to get back in the spotlight regarding the case and has distanced herself from Alves recently. Sanz said (via AS):

When I found out, my sugar dropped. I don't want to know anything about Dani. I totally pass. Let Dani do, undo and speak what he wants ."

Dani Alves' camp has since revealed that the former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain player was heartbroken to learn about Sanz's reaction. They said:

"Joana's words have sunk him. He continues to trust her justice and is convinced that in the trial his truth will prevail, and he will be able to get out of prison. But he doesn't conceive of his sentimental life without his wife.

"He has asked us to talk to her and make her reason, that Dani feels very sorry for having been unfaithful to her, that he is very much in love with her and does not want to lose what he considers her great love."

Dani Alves recently apologised to Joana Sanz

Dani Alves and Joana Sanz lived in a loving relationship. They were together for more than eight years. Upon being convicted of accusations of alleged sexual assault, Alves had to go to jail, though.

They have since broken up, as Sanz announced about the split on social media. Alves recently said that the only person he owed an apology to was Sanz:

“The only person I have to apologise to is my wife, Joana Sanz. The woman I married eight years ago, am still married to, and hope to live with all my life.

"I have already personally asked her for forgiveness here, in prison, but I must do it publicly, because the story is public; the offense is public, and she deserves those public apologies. They have been, are being and will be very hard days for her."

Joana, though, hasn't taken Dani Alves' recent interview too kindly. She has recently moved away to Terrenife to start a new chapter in her life as Alves faces legal procedures.

