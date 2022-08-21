Joao Cancelo names 5 teams that could challenge Manchester City for Premier League title 

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo has named Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United as the teams that could challenge Pep Guardiola's team this season.

The Cityzens have won both of their opening two Premier League encounters as they look to win their fifth title in six years.

Cancelo's side are the heavy favorites to lift the league title once again this term, but the 28-year-old has refused to rule out the rest of England's so-called big six. The Portugal international stated, per The Manchester Evening News:

"We focus mostly on ourselves, so we don't pay much attention to what other teams are doing. Liverpool is a very strong team, Chelsea is going to be there too, Tottenham and Arsenal, of course."

"Manchester United haven't started well, but they are a strong side too. I think the best thing about the Premier League is the competitiveness."

"I think it makes you a better player and a better team. We are competing here against four or five of the best teams in europe, so it pushes us to improve ourselves."

The Red Devils have started their campaign in disastrous circumstances, having lost their opening two games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, respectively.

Pep Guardiola refuses to get carried away by Manchester City's four point lead over Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's side are still searching for their first win of the season after disappointing draws with Fulham and Crystal Palace, respectively.

The Reds have been City's closest challengers for the last few years now but find themselves off the pace already. However, Guardiola feels it's far too early to be making sweeping judgments for the season, as he sarcastically told a press conference (as per The Liverpool Echo):

"(It matters) a lot. Just the 111 points to play...it's very early days. I'm sorry but after two fixtures we can not make any plans about the future. We play Newcastle. Respect to all the other teams we will try to improve our game and win the game."

"It's just two Premier League games. We have a long way to training, we start the next month we try to improve our principles, our game. The best way to see that is in the games. First two games really good. Now we have to continue that game."

"Liverpool is not my business. This is Manchester City."

City will next take on Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Sunday, August 21.

