"Joao Cancelo is smiling somewhere", "Haaland revenge game" - Fans go crazy as Manchester City draw Bayern Munich in UCL quarterfinals

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City drew Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, and fans could not contain their excitement.

Both teams are on a fine run of form as Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola comes up against his old side for the first time since leaving them in 2016. Former City stars Joao Cancelo and Leroy Sane, now at Bayern, will also reunite as the tie promises some tasty player battles too.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland will also face his old Der Klassiker rivals, having tormented Bayern in the fixture with Borussia Dortmund by scoring five times in seven games.

Interestingly, though, the Norwegian ended up on the losing side every time, so perhaps revenge will be on his minds by knocking them out in the last eight. Fans went berserk after seeing the draw and were excited to see Cancelo go against Guardiola's side, particularly because of his fallout with the Spaniard which paved his way out.

The Portuguese full-back had a training ground bust-up with the City manager over his playing time. That eventually saw him leave the English champions for the German behemoths in January this year.

One fan wrote that Cancelo "is smiling somewhere," while another one called it the "final before the final". Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to City's draw with Bayern:

🫅 Prince @PrinceJoeII

Joao Cancelo is smiling somewhere @FabrizioRomano The fixture everyone wantedJoao Cancelo is smiling somewhere @FabrizioRomano The fixture everyone wantedJoao Cancelo is smiling somewhere

Manchester City and Bayern Munich have three wins apiece in six clashes

Manchester City and Bayern Munich haven't faced each other in a long time but have an interesting history in the Champions League.

In six previous clashes between the sides, all coming in the group stage, each side has three wins over the other.

The encounters in 2011 saw the side playing at home win 2-0 on both occasions. Two years later, when they were drawn in the same group once again, the away team won on both occasions.

In 2014, history repeated itself, with Bayern winning at home before City avenged that defeat with a win at the Etihad. This will be their first meeting in the knockouts

