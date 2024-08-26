Joao Felix names 2 Chelsea players Enzo Maresca asked him to link up with before coming off the bench and scoring against Wolves

Chelsea forward Joao Felix has claimed that Enzo Maresca instructed him to link up with Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku during their win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (25 August). Wolves endured a 6-2 thrashing at the hands of the west Londoners at the Molineux over the weekend.

Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer found the back of the net in the first half while Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen scored for Gary O'Neil's side.

Chelsea then came out guns blazing in the second half with Noni Madueke bagging a hat-trick, and all three goals were assisted by Palmer. Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku were subbed on in the second half.

The Portuguese forward got on the scoresheet in the 80th minute, sealing all three points for the Blues. Speaking after the game, Felix said (via the club's official website):

Trending

“The manager gives me confidence. I played as a forward against Wolves, he told me to find spaces in the right pocket and to link up with Cole and Christo. We have a lot of attacking options and it’s exciting to be part of it."

The former Atletico Madrid forward added:

“Wherever the manager wants me to play in those attacking areas, I’m happy. I just want to help the team and this win was the perfect start [to life at Chelsea].”

Joao Felix spent six months on loan at Stamford Bridge during the 2022-23 campaign before signing permanently for Chelsea this summer for a reported £45 million fee.

"He is a special player" - Enzo Maresca heaps praise on Chelsea star after Wolves win

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca lavished praise on Cole Palmer after his side's victory over Wolves this Sunday. The Italian tactician said that he wasn't surprised with Palmer's exceptional debut campaign last term, having coached him in Manchester City's youth set-up.

The England international arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer for a reported £40 million fee from City. The substantial fee paid for a player who was yet to prove his worth attracted some criticism.

However, Palmer quickly shut down any such notions with his impressive performances. After his excellent display against Wolves, Maresca hailed the 22-year-old and said (via football.london):

"I know Cole already four or five years. I had him for an entire season at City with the second team and then with the first team. He is a special player, a special guy and a special person. I am not surprised at all about the goals he scored last year, the goal he scored today, the assists. Cole is a top player."

Palmer registered 45 appearances across all competitions last season for the Blues, scoring 25 goals and providing 15 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback