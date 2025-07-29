Joao Felix to receive massive salary hike at Al-Nassr as he closes in on deal to become fourth-highest paid player behind Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Joao Felix has secured a massive salary hike after opting to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr this summer, according to Correio da Manha. The Saudi Pro League club reportedly paid Chelsea €50m for his signature, which includes an initial €30m and further €20m in add-ons and bonuses.

Felix's career has plummeted in recent times after his promising rise at Benfica. The Portuguese moved to Atletico Madrid for a reported €126m fee in 2019, but couldn't live up to expectations.

The 25-year-old's fortunes failed to improve with loan spells at Barcelona and Chelsea, before he joined the Blues permanently last summer. After dropping out of favour at Stamford Bridge under Enzo Maresca, Felix was sent out on loan to AC Milan in January this year.

However, Joao Felix wasn't impressive in the Serie A either, and the Rossoneri opted against a permanent stay. Recent reports have suggested that Benfica were in talks to take their former player back this summer.

The Portuguese was open to a return to Estadio da Luz as well, but the club failed to match Chelsea's asking price or the player's wage demands. Al-Nassr swooped in to take advantage, reportedly handing him a massive pay hike.

Interestingly, Felix earned €8m per year with the Blues, but will now pocket €17.5m annually with the Saudi club. Only Cristiano Ronaldo, Riyad Mahrez, Karim Benzema, and Sadio Mane earn more than the former Benfica man in the Saudi Pro League.

Did Cristiano Ronaldo play a key role in Joao Felix's arrival at Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo called up Joao Felix to convince him to move to the Middle East this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese superstar signed a new contract with Al-Nassr last month.

Speaking to DAZN, Romano added that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's renewal has changed things at the club.

"Cristiano Ronaldo called Joao Felix and then the agreement came. He has finally signed a two-year contract and everything is agreed. The player will sign the contract in the next few hours and Chelsea will receive 30 million euros and bonuses to reach 50 million. A very good operation for everyone and the opportunity of Joao will play with Cristiano," said Romano.

He continued:

"There is a completely new project, with many Portuguese at the club, it is the new era of the club. Cristiano's renewal has changed everything."

Joao Felix has shared the pitch 37 times with Ronaldo for the national team.

