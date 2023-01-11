Joao Felix salary: How much will the Atletico Madrid loanee earn at Chelsea?

Joao Felix is a Chelsea player. He has signed for the Blues till the end of June. Co-owner Todd Boehly has splashed out an €11 million loan fee for the Portuguese ace, as per Sky Sports.

The west London-based club will also bear the entirety of Felix's wages. He will earn an eye-watering amount of over £250,000 per week. Chelsea have beaten Arsenal and Manchester United in the race for Felix. Felix's deal, though, has no buy option. The player also extended his contract with Atletico Madrid till 2027 before leaving on loan.

Joao Felix, formerly of Benfica, has made 131 appearances for Atletico Madrid since his move to the Spanish capital in 2019. He scored 34 goals and provided 18 assists for Los Rojiblancos.

The Blues, meanwhile, have struggled in attack under Graham Potter. A player with the versatility of Felix could give them an extra dynamic for the rest of the season.

Felix is the fourth January signing for Graham Potter's side. Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofana have joined the club this month.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter on Joao Felix's arrival

Atletico de Madrid vs FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Joao Felix was once touted as one of the brightest prospects in Europe. At 23, he still remains in that category.

Chelsea boss Potter is delighted to have the Portuguese in his ranks. He said (via Sky Sports):

"We've been aware of it for a while. The injuries have maybe sharpened the focus of the club. It is nice to get him here and training today. We will see him for the game on Thursday. From a physical perspective, he can go in. It's always a little bit of an unknown period, as he is going from one club to another, but that's on a case-to-case basis."

Felix also reacted on his move, telling the Blues' website:

"Chelsea are one of the great teams in the world, and I hope to help the team reach their objectives, so I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge."

The Blues will make a trip to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham on Friday (January 13). Whether Felix will be a part of the Blues team in the London derby remains to be seen.

