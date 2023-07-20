Joao Felix sends message to Arsenal star after impressive goal in 5-0 win against MLS All-Stars

Joao Felix commented in Arsenal star Kai Havertz's latest social media post as the German uploaded a set of photos on Instagram after getting on the scoresheet against MLS All-Stars.

Mikel Arteta's team secured a 5-0 win in the pre-season game on Thursday (July 20). Havertz scored the final goal with a spectacular volley. After showing his class by chesting the ball down, the German smashed home with pin-point accuracy.

Havertz reacted to getting on the scoresheet for his new team by uploading a post on social media:

"Really nice feeling to get my first @arsenal goal! Thank you to the fans for the amazing support this week!"

Felix commented underneath the post:

"Nice volley."

Joao Felix's comment under Arsenal star Kai Havertz's post:

Felix commented under Havertz's social media post.

Felix and Havertz were teammates for half a season the Portuguese spent at Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid in the 2022-23 campaign. They shared the pitch 14 times across competitions.

What Dietmar Hamann said about Kai Havertz's position at Arsenal?

During his Bayer Leverkusen stint, Kai Haverz largely operated as an attacking midfielder. However, at Chelsea, the German was often deployed as the main striker up front.

Dietmar Hamann has now said that he reckons Havertz's best position is just off the striker. He further added that Arsenal's pass-oriented style of play could profit the Germany star. Hamann told Lord Ping:

"I think Kai Havertz’s best position is up front, just off the main striker. Arsenal are a team that likes to pass the ball a lot more than Chelsea, and I think that will suit Havertz. We will see the real Havertz that we saw at Bayer Leverkusen when he was 17 and scoring important goals."

Hamann added:

"I remember when he was still in school and Havertz scored a goal that stopped Bayer Leverkusen from being relegated. Havertz is the player to watch out for. He will be a different player this season coming."

He continued:

"Havertz would play better with an out-and-out number nine, someone like Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane or Robert Lewandowski, as they keep defenders occupied, which gives Havertz the space he needs.

"Gabriel Jesus drifts wide, but we’ve seen how brilliant of a player he can be, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see them link up well together."

Kai Haverz often failed to show his best form as a striker while playing for Chelsea. A deeper role at the Emirates could help him flourish under Mikel Arteta.