Joao Felix sent off after reckless challenge on Chelsea debut against Fulham

Joao Felix's Chelsea debut ended after only 58 minutes as the Portuguese winger was shown a straight red card for a reckless high challenge on Fulham right-back Kenny Tete. The Blues took on the Cottagers in a Premier League clash on Thursday, January 12, at Craven Cottage.

Graham Potter decided to hand the Atletico Madrid loanee an immediate start after his loan move was completed just over a day ago.

Felix, playing a central role, showed signs of promise earlier in the game. He produced a fantastic piece of skill, including a nutmeg, to set up Kai Havertz but the German's shot was blocked.

Felix was the most threatening among Chelsea players as well. He kept making runs into dangerous areas time and again.

Willian, however, opened the scoring against his former club. The Brazilian's deflected effort went past Kepa Arrizabalaga in the 25th minute and ended up in the back of the net.

Kalidou Koulibaly equalized after the resumption of the game following the half-time break. Just as Potter's team were finding their way back into the match, Felix was given marching orders for his tackle on Tete in the 58th minute.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC JOAO FELIX IS SENT OFF ON HIS PREMIER LEAGUE DEBUT JOAO FELIX IS SENT OFF ON HIS PREMIER LEAGUE DEBUT 😳 https://t.co/KhlGfAUwPc

How long will Joao Felix will stay at Chelsea?

Joao Felix will be in west London until the end of June. While the player has fallen out with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, he extended his contract until 2027 before the loan move.

The Blues paid €11 million as a loan fee for Felix. They are also paying the entirety of his wage, which is more than £250,000 per week.

what a player anyway Joao Felix

Following Joao Felix's dismissal, Chelsea conceded once more and are trailing 2-1 at the time of writing.

