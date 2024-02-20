Jobe Bellingham names brother Jude as ‘best player in the world’ as he picks 2 Liverpool stars in dream 5-a-side team

Jobe, the brother of Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham, named the latter and two other Liverpool stars as part of his dream 5-a-side team. The Sunderland player also labeled his sibling as the best footballer in the world.

Speaking to That's Football on Monday, February 19, Jobe picked current Reds shot-stopper Alisson in goal. The Brazil international has played 255 matches for the Merseyside outfit, managing 112 clean sheets across competitions.

Speaking about Alisson, Jobe said:

"Keeper, I think the best at the minute is Alisson."

He then decided to pair Los Blancos star Antonio Rudiger along with Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk in defence.

Moving into midfield, Jobe picked his own brother Jude while calling the England international the best player in the world.

The 20-year-old has been electric since joining Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for a reported fee of €103 million. Jude Bellingham has scored 20 goals and bagged eight assists in 29 appearances across competitions.

Moving into the striker's department, Jobe couldn't look past former Tottenham Hotspur frontman Harry Kane. He said about Kane:

"I think, at the minute, it's hard to look past Harry Kane. How good he is, but Haaland's there as well. But I'll go Kane."

The current Bayern Munich forward scored an impressive 278 goals for Spurs and has contributed with 29 goals in 30 matches for the Bavarian side.

Jurgen Klopp admits he wanted to bring Jude Bellingham to Liverpool in the summer

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted that Jude Bellingham was his priority signing for the summer. However, with the deal failing to go through, the Reds turned their attention to the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Had the Real Madrid star arrived at Anfield, he would've potentially challenged for the Premier League title this season. Liverpool are currently top of the league standings, two points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

Klopp said in January:

"We were interested in Bellingham, realised it would not happen and we thought we could maybe do Caicedo, so went in … (but) he had an emotional agreement already with Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino. Then Lavia had his own reasons - so we were there. Then we found our top solution."

Eventually, the Mersysiders missed out on signing both Caicedo and Lavia. However, they brought in the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai, who have fitted in well at Anfield.