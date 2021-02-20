Joe Cole backs Chelsea star to become a club legend

Former Chelsea player Joe Cole believes Mason Mount will eventually become one of the best players in the club’s history. Cole also pointed out that the 22-year-old symbolizes what the Blues are all about.

Mount rose through the ranks at Chelsea, after joining the club as a six-year-old. After impressive loan deals with Vitesse and Derby County, the Englishman was drafted into the first team squad when Frank Lampard took charge at Stamford Bridge in 2019.

Mount enjoyed a fantastic debut season and has maintained the momentum this term despite the change of management at the London side. However, the Englishman has received criticism for repeatedly getting the nod under Lampard and for being selected ahead of big names like Jack Grealish in the national setup.

Speaking to BT Sport, former Blues star Joe Cole claimed that the criticism is unwarranted.

“How could people criticize him for playing so much? He played so much for Frank not because he's a nice lad, which he is, but because he's a top top player. Tuchel's come in, and he was out of the team in the first game. Tuchel's a clever man and realized this kid is a proper player. He epitomizes what Chelsea's all about," said Cole.

“I told Frank off-air when things weren't going well, some of the players weren't standing up and pushing their chest out. His [Mount] levels stayed the same and tried to drive the team. That's a massive sign of maturity and that's why Frank gave him the captain's armband right at the end. He'll go on to be one of the top players in Chelsea's history, he's that good," added Cole.

Mount is already a vital part of the Chelsea setup

Mason Mount

Mason Mount has been an important part of the Chelsea team this season, appearing in all but one game for the Blues so far. He has already scored four goals and picked up four assists.

The Englishman was in the thick of things once again on Saturday, helping the Blues earn a point against Southampton despite going behind in the first half. Mount earned a second-half penalty and then converted it to keep Thomas Tuchel’s unbeaten run intact.

Honours even on the South Coast today... We go again Tuesday. 👊#SOUCHE pic.twitter.com/hwCD9dvdsK — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 20, 2021

Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League and have shown steady improvement since the arrival of the German manager. The Blues will face Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champion League next, before welcoming Manchester United to Stamford Bridge next weekend.