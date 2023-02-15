Joe Cole compares 'incredible' PSG wonderkid Warren Zaire-Emery to Manchester United legend

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has drawn comparisons between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) youngster Warren Zaire-Emery and former Manchester United superstar Wayne Rooney.

Zaire-Emery has burst onto the scene this season at the tender age of 16. On Tuesday (February 14), he became the youngest-ever player to start a UEFA Champions League knockout match. The Frenchman played 57 minutes in PSG's 1-0 Round of 16 first-leg loss against Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes.

After the match, Cole was effusive in his praise for Zaire-Emery, comparing him to Manchester United's all-time top-scorer Rooney. He said on BT Sport (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘He’s an incredible talent. Physically he reminds me of Wayne Rooney, the size of his thighs at just 16. He’s a man already.’’

Rooney was notably 18 when he made his Champions League debut for the Red Devils. However, he marked the occasion in spectacular fashion, scoring a hat-trick in a 6-2 victory over Fenerbahce.

The Englishman went on to have a storied career with 313 senior goals, 170 assists and 17 major team honors.

Cole also referenced Zaire-Emery's first goal for PSG, which he scored in a Ligue 1 encounter against Montpellier HSC earlier this month.

‘‘We were talking about his mindset. Usually, when you score your first goal, you lost your mind completely, but he just strolls away, cool as you like,’’ he said.

‘‘His manager, [Christophe] Galtier, has said he’s not far off the level of his front three (Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe).’’

How did Warren Zaire-Emery fare for PSG against Bayern Munich?

Warren Zaire-Emery started PSG's UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich on the right side of a midfield four. The Parisians seemed to choose that formation to maximize their available talent with Kylian Mbappe only fit enough to make the bench.

Bayern were successful in keeping Zaire-Emery quiet throughout his 57-minute stay on the pitch, limiting him to just 26 touches. He completed 12 of his 16 pass attempts and his only attempted dribble, while also winning a foul. The teenager recorded a tackle, an interception and three successful duels as well.

He made way for Fabian Ruiz a little before the hour-mark, with Bayern leading thanks to Kingsley Coman's strike that went through Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Overall, Zaire-Emery has made 15 appearances across all competitions for PSG this season of which only four have been starts. He has scored twice in 437 minutes of action, both of which have come in Ligue 1 where the Parisians sit atop the table with a five-point lead after 23 matches.

