Joe Cole names "two top quality players" Newcastle should target after appointing "sensible" Frank Lampard as manager

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has backed Frank Lampard for the vacant managerial position at Newcastle United. Cole and Lampard played together for the Blues in the 2000s.

Newcastle are currently without a manager. The Magpies recently parted ways with the much-maligned Steve Bruce earlier this week. Bruce's exit has been anticipated ever since the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund bought 80% of the club from previous owner Mike Ashley.

While Graeme Jones is momentarily in charge of the club, many expect a new manager to be appointed in the coming weeks. Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is one of the major names on the list.

Cole has offered his support for the English legend to take over Newcastle. Speaking on the Coral and JOE's All to Play For podcast (via Mirror), Cole said:

"With him (Bruce) gone, they need to look for a manager who has some Premier League experience, whether that be somebody like Eddie Howe, Roberto Martinez or Frank Lampard. I know Frank is itching to get back managing and I think he would be a safe pair of hands for the role at this moment in time."

He went on to add:

"He (Frank Lampard) knows the Premier League inside out from his time at Chelsea and his playing career. He has had a front row seat in some of the biggest dressing rooms and managers the league has ever seen."

Cole also believes Frank Lampard will be able to manage the situation if Newcastle sign a couple of big names. The Magpies have been linked with the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele in recent weeks.

"Say they go and pull off a huge coup and bring in somebody like Icardi, he will know how that will affect the dressing room and how to manage him. I think he'd be a sensible bet for the job."

Frank Lampard also has sufficient managerial experience within England. He managed Derby County in the Championship for a year, helping them to 26 wins and 15 draws from 57 matches.

Lampard then went on to manage Chelsea, where he was praised for his energetic brand of football and the importance he gave to youth development. Under his regime, the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Reece James grew to prominence.

Frank Lampard oversaw the Blues in 84 matches, picking up 44 victories and 25 defeats. He was eventually replaced by Thomas Tuchel a year and a half into his tenure at Stamford Bridge.

They can kickstart the project: Joe Cole believes Newcastle should target Jesse Lingard and Aaron Ramsey

Aside from backing Frank Lampard for the main role at St. James' Park, Joe Cole has also listed two names he believes Newcastle should sign.

The two players he named are Manchester United's Jesse Lingard and former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey. Newcastle's midfield has an aging core, and the likes of Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey will soon have to be replaced.

Lingard and Ramsey have plenty of Premier League experience. Consequently, in addition to being statement signings, the duo could also solve a major problem for the club on the pitch.

Cole said:

"Aaron Ramsey, Jesse Lingard, these are two top quality players who know the league that I would be looking at to kickstart this project."

However, the former Chelsea midfielder believes Newcastle will have to prioritize maintaining their Premier League status first.

"All of a sudden three years down the line you can be competing for the Champions League spots after that but the first thing on the agenda is survival," he concluded.

