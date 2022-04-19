Joe Cole reveals who he thinks has the 'better squad' between Liverpool and Manchester City

Former Liverpool player Joe Cole has opined that Manchester City have a better squad than the Reds at the moment. However, he admitted that Jurgen Klopp's men currently have momentum.

The Reds beat City 3-2 in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday, April 16. They will now take on Chelsea after the Blues beat Crystal Palace 2-0 the following day.

Speaking after Chelsea's match on ITV Sports, when asked if City have a better squad than the Reds, Cole said (via HITC):

"No, no I don't. I think Manchester City have the better squad. But I think Liverpool have the momentum. At this time of the year, they have that mindset where I can't see them getting beat."

The two teams have developed incredible squads over the last five years. This has seen them share four Premier League titles between them, with City winning three of them.

The title is set to be decided between the two teams again this season. The Cityzens currently lead the Reds by one point at the top of the table.

The squads of the two teams can be gaged by the fact that some brilliant players often start on the bench for them.

The likes of Jack Grealish, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Diogo Jota, Riyad Mahrez, and Aymeric Laporte have all been bench players at times for their respective teams.

Liverpool continue their quadruple chase after ending Manchester City's treble hopes

As aforementioned, Liverpool eliminated Manchester City from the semi-finals of the FA Cup last week. This ended City's hopes for a treble this season as they contest the Premier League and the Champions League.

The Reds, meanwhile, are set to face Chelsea in the FA Cup final, whom they beat in the EFL Cup final in February.

They are also set to face Villarreal in the semi-finals of the Champions League, a fixture in which the Reds are the favorites. The Cityzens, meanwhile, face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals and will have a tough battle on their hands.

In the Premier League, though, it is Manchester City who have a relatively easy run coming up. They will play against just one team from the current top seven in the league in the form of West Ham United.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will have to face two sides from the top seven in Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

They will face United on Tuesday, April 19 at Old Trafford.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar