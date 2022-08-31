Joe Cole singles out Chelsea star who ‘gets beaten way too easily’ for criticism after defeat at Southampton 

Chelsea legend Joe Cole has criticized midfielder Jorginho following the Blues' sluggish 2-1 defeat to Southampton on August 30.

Thomas Tuchel's side took the lead in the 23rd minute through Raheem Sterling.

The English forward scored his third goal in his first five appearances for the club.

However, Southampton equalized through a Romeo Lavia stunner in the 28th minute.

Adam Armstrong's deflected effort in the 45+1 was enough to secure all three points.

Many of the Blues players performances have come under fire, however, Cole was particularly unimpressed with Jorginho.

The former Chelsea winger believes the Saints found it easy to break through his former side's defense.

Commenting on Armstrong's goal, Cole said on BT Sport (via Express):

"It’s fantastic, they (Southampton) are flooding bodies forward,"

He continued,

"Jorginho gets beaten way too easily for me, Armstrong goes to make a run in behind, he knows the centre-halves have to get across and it’s a lovely finish with his left foot.”

The defeat for Tuchel's side is the second of the season and questions are being asked over the current form of the west London club.

The Blues were woefully beaten 3-0 by Leeds United on August 14 but Tuchel made the bizarre claim that his side were the better team.

He has had no argument this time about the result against the Saints.

Chelsea make haphazard start to season

A poor start to the campaign

There were high expectations for Tuchel's side heading into the new season with the Blues spending around £170 million.

An influx of young talent such as Carney Chukwuemeka alongside established stars such as Sterling came into the side.

The consensus was that the Londoners would be contending for a top four finish at the bare minimum.

However, it has been an unconvincing start to the campaign which has coincided with eight goals being conceded in five games.

When you take into account how much of Chelsea's summer transfer business has been spent on improving their defense, that is worrying.

They look way short in attack with Kai Havertz not the answer to a glaring issue of a lack of goalscoring strikers at the club.

It will be intriguing to see if the Blues react with a frantic end to the transfer window with just a day left until it closes.

The current speculation surrounding a new arrival is over RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol joining next summer.

This is despite problems in the frontline and injury issues having affected Tuchel's side's midfield.

