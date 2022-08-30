“Official proposal submitted today around €90 million” - Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign 20-year-old star

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea are in "advanced talks" to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol. The Blues have submitted an official bid today (August 30) in the range of €90 million for the Croat.

If the deal goes through, Gvardiol will stay at Leipzig for the remainder of the season and will join Chelsea in the summer of 2023.

Romano tweeted:

"Exclusive: Chelsea are in advanced talks with RB Leipzig to sign Joško Gvardiol! Deal would be completed now but with Gvardiol staying at RB Leipzig, he’d join Chelsea in June 2023. Official proposal submitted today around €90m. Negotiations ongoing on clubs side."

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Gvardiol to Chelsea next summer. Smart business Gvardiol to Chelsea next summer. Smart business

Gvardiol, 20, joined RB Leipzig in 2021 from GNK Dinamo Zagreb. He has since featured in 50 matches across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has strongly backed manager Thomas Tuchel in the transfer market this summer. The American businessman is keen to make a statement in his first season in charge.

The Blues have secured the signatures of Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Carney Chukwuemeka so far, among others.

However, the west London side find themselves depleted in their defense. Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have departed the club and joined Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

As per another report by Romano, the west London side are also set to sign centre-back Wesley Fofana from Leicester City.

Thomas Tuchel comments on Chelsea's transfer window this summer

Manager Thomas Tuchel has shared his thoughts on the Blues' transfer window so far this summer.

The German boss believes that further reinforcements in certain positions are required. However, Tuchel also claims that he will be satisfied no matter what happens in the closing stages of the window.

When asked about whether he is satisfied with his squad, Tuchel said in a press conference ahead of their clash against Southampton tonight, August 31 (via Football.London):

"Right now, I think we could need some more players in some positions, but it's very close to the end of the transfer window, and when September 1 comes, I will be a happy coach no matter what happens. I will try to find solutions and not think about what might have happened or what could be."

He added:

"Everything that matters is reality, and at the moment [against Leicester], what mattered was finding a way to win. What will matter at Southampton is the same, find a way to win, step up individually and push the team from my side. This is what we will do no matter if players will come or not."

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella #cfc Thomas Tuchel admits that he wants more transfers and has warned Chelsea's fringe players that they must give 100% commitment after the transfer window closes (and to get off the phone to their agents) standard.co.uk/sport/football… Thomas Tuchel admits that he wants more transfers and has warned Chelsea's fringe players that they must give 100% commitment after the transfer window closes (and to get off the phone to their agents) standard.co.uk/sport/football… #cfc

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh