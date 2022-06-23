John O’Shea urges Manchester City target to ‘think about’ sealing controversial move to join Manchester United 

Manchester United hero John O'Shea has urged Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips to consider moving to Old Trafford instead of joining cross-city rivals Manchester City.

Phillips, 26, has become one of the Premier League's most coveted midfielders, having flourished for Leeds since their return to the English top-flight back in 2020.

The English midfielder has been linked with a transfer to Manchester City. Football Insider reports that Phillips has told Leeds he wants to join the Cityzens.

Phillips was linked with Manchester United prior to interest from their cross-city rivals and John O'Shea believes he should consider moving to Old Trafford. He told Paddy Power (via Metro):

"Despite links to Man City, Kalvin Phillips should think about the other side of Manchester!"

He continued:

"He has done well for England and really well for Leeds and I know it would create more controversy if he headed for the red side of Manchester but it’s definitely an area that United would be looking at."

Phillips could become an important player at Manchester United given the side's lack of options in the middle of the park. With Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic expected to depart as free agents, Fred and Scott McTominay will be the only remaining holding midfielders at the club.

However, there is a huge stumbling block in the fact that the Red Devils hold a long-storied rivalry with the Peacocks. This may scupper any chance of Phillips joining the Red side of Manchester.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports that the Yorkshire-born midfielder will not move to Old Trafford due to his loyalty to Leeds.

Manchester United are in need of a defensive midfielder

Manchester United are expected to continue their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who sits atop Erik ten Hag's transfer wishlist.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are preparing a new bid for the Barca star. They have already had a bid of €60million (£51.64m) including add-ons rejected.

The former Ajax midfielder won't be a signing to fill the void in defensive midfield and will be expected to contribute in attack.

O'Shea has touted two other Premier League midfielders to come in and take up the defensive midfield role, saying:

"There’s also Declan Rice or even N’Golo Kanté. If United could get one of those three in, it’d be a big boost for everyone in the club."

Kante and Rice have been two of the leading defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

Chelsea, though, are unlikely to help improve one of their top-four rivals by gifting them one of the league's top midfielders.

Meanwhile, West Ham will drive a hard bargain for Rice and will look to make as much as £150 million from the England international's sale (per the Daily Mail).

