John Terry explains why Chelsea are unlikely to be PL title contenders after Sunderland loss

Chelsea legend John Terry believes the inexperience in their squad makes it difficult for the Blues to be Premier League title contenders. He bemoaned their defeat against Sunderland after beating Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

The west London side hosted Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 25. They came into the game on the back of four straight wins across competitions. However, they suffered a 2-1 defeat against the newly-promoted side.

Alejandro Garnacho gave Chelsea the lead in the fourth minute, but Wilson Isidor restored parity in the 22nd minute. Chemsdine Talbi scored the winner for Sunderland in the third minute of stoppage time. After the game, club legend John Terry said on TikTok (h/t CFCPys on X):

“Losing to Sunderland after doing the hard work against Liverpool and Forest, I think we’re going to get that with a little bit of an inexperienced squad, with the younger group we have we’re gunna see that a bit and that’s what’s going to cost us not being title contenders at the end of it.”

Chelsea last won the Premier League title in the 2016-17 season.

Enzo Maresca shares thoughts on Chelsea's defeat against Sunderland

The Blues suffered their third defeat in nine Premier League games this season on Saturday. They dominated possession against Sunderland with 69% and had 15 attempts, with eight being on target. The visitors made 10 attempts, with four being on target, and won 2-1.

After the game, Enzo Maresca said that his side weren't good enough on the day, saying (via Chelseafc.com):

"I think in general we were not good enough. When you are not good enough in the Premier League we know that the consequences can be bad. I have said many times, when you are not able to win it is important you do not lose.

"The second goal was just one long-ball in behind, we had two-v-one with the two central defenders and we didn’t defend properly. The first goal came from a throw-in, but it is difficult because they bring six or seven players inside the six-yard box. But overall I think we were not good enough."

Chelsea are eighth in the Premier League standings and could drop further after all the games of this matchweek are completed. They will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday, October 29. They will return to league action against rivals Tottenham Hotspur away on November 1.

