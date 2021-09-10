John Terry explains why he feels Chelsea can challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title

Former Chelsea defender John Terry believes the Blues are now ready to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

According to the Englishman, the arrival of Romelu Lukaku could propel the London-based club to ultimate victory. He explained:

“I think they’re looking very good, he [Lukaku] is the one big one missing. I know they won the Champions League last season but probably just missed out [on the Premier League] overall because of that, I think bringing him in kind of gives that, he’s shown that already.""

John Terry on #Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku:



"He's got something to prove. It didn't work out for him before. I know Rom very well & he's very determined to do well. Chelsea are looking great at the minute & hopefully they can give Man City a push."



[@SkySports via @footballdaily] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) September 8, 2021

"He’s got something to prove at Chelsea too, it didn’t work out for him last time, I know Rom and he’s very determined to do well. Chelsea are looking great at the minute and I think they can give Manchester City a push."

Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter Milan this summer in a deal worth £97.5 million. The Belgian signed a five-year contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2026.

Romelu Lukaku showed his class on his second Chelsea debut... — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 23, 2021

The striker made his first appearance for the Blues during their 2-0 Premier League victory over Arsenal last month. He scored once in that encounter and also featured in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool before the international break.

After winning the Champions League crown last season, Chelsea are going all out to return to the summit of English football this term. Thomas Tuchel's men appear to be going in the right direction, having bagged a couple of decent results in their last three games.

Romelu Lukaku has made two appearances for Chelsea so far this season

Chelsea off to a brilliant start in the Premier League

The Blues kicked off their Premier League campaign in style, earning a convincing 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace in their opening fixture. They followed it up with a huge statement in a 2-0 triumph over Arsenal before recording a hard-fought draw with Liverpool in their most recent game.

Also Read

Chelsea currently occupy fourth position in the league table, tied at seven points with Manchester United and West Ham United. They will next take on Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge tomorrow.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh