John Terry names 3 Chelsea stars Mauricio Pochettino can build new-look team around

Chelsea legend John Terry has named Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling, and Thiago Silva as three players from the current squad who have impressed him.

The Blues have struggled since the start of last season under new ownership of a consortium led by Todd Boehly. They have spent over £1 billion on new players in that time but finished 12th in the Premier League last season and are 10th this season after 12 games.

However, Chelsea's performances have been decent this season and some players have stood out more than others. Blues legend Terry was recently asked to name the players who have impressed him so far and he replied (via Football.London):

"First of all, Cole Palmer definitely. I think what I love about Cole is that from the very first penalty he took, he walked right up and took the ball. For a young player to do that at a top football club like ours, it shows big personality.

"He's been phenomenal. I think Raheem [Sterling] is amazing and I've played against him before and he's an absolute nightmare. He's been really exciting but for me, I love watching Thiago [Silva]."

Palmer arrived at Chelsea from Manchester City for £45 million in the summer and has contributed four goals and four assists in 11 games across competitions.

Sterling, meanwhile, arrived from City last season. After an underwhelming season, he has scored five goals and provided two assists in 14 games this season.

Silva has been a constant figure for the west London side under Mauricio Pochettino, playing every minute in the Premier League this season.

2 Chelsea stars set to return to action in coming weeks

The Blues have suffered multiple injury issues since the pre-season trickling into the season as well. One big miss has been attacker Christopher Nkunku, who arrived from RB Leipzig for £52 million in the summer.

However, he suffered an injury in Chelsea's friendly against Borussia Dortmund in August and had to undergo injury. The Frenchman has been out of action since but could soon return to action. As per Mirror, Nkunku could return in late November or early December.

Another new signing Romeo Lavia is also set to return in a few weeks after suffering a ligament injury in early October. The youngster is yet to play for Chelsea, having signed from Southampton in the summer.