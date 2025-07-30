  • home icon
  • Football
  • EPL 2024-25
  • John Terry reacts with 3-word message after Joao Felix leaves Chelsea to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

John Terry reacts with 3-word message after Joao Felix leaves Chelsea to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

By Okenna Okere
Published Jul 30, 2025 07:26 GMT
John Terry (lefty), Joao Felix (center0 &amp; Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
John Terry (lefty), Joao Felix (center0 & Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has reacted to Joao Felix's transfer to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr with a message on Instagram. The Portuguese forward has signed a two-year contract with the SPL club ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Ad

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Al-Nassr have paid an initial €30 million for Felix, with add-ons and sell-on expected to take the deal up to €50 million. The Saudi Pro League side annouced the signing of the 25-year-old with a post on their official Instagram handle.

In the video, Felix was unveiled as he wore the club's away kit and expressed delight, saying:

"I'm here to spread joy, let's win together."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Reacting to the post, Terry took to the comment section, sending a three-word message to the former Chelsea star. He wrote:

"Good Luck mate @joaofelix79 👊🏻💙"
John Terry&#039;s message to Joao Felix - (Instagram/@alnassr)
John Terry's message to Joao Felix - (Instagram/@alnassr)

Joao Felix had two spells at Stamford Bridge. He joined the side initially on a six-month loan from Atlético Madrid in 2023 before signing permanently in the summer of 2024 for a reported fee of £46.3 million. However, he was sent on loan to AC Milan for the second half of the 2024-25 season after failing to impress manager Enzo Maresca.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly convinced Felix to join him at Al-Nassr, with the latter considering a move back to his boyhood club, Benfica at first.

"Once a blue, always a blue" - Joao Felix reacts after Chelsea confirms transfer to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

The Portuguese star acknowledged his time at Stamford Bridge with a message on Instagram after his transfer to Al-Nassr was confirmed. The Blues confirmed Joao Felix's move to the Saudi Pro League side with a post on Instagram, writing

Ad
"Joao Felix has departed Chelsea and signed a permanent deal with Al-Nassr. We thank Joao for his efforts across his two spells at the club and wish him well for the future."
Ad

Felix, who enjoyed two stints at the west London club, commented under the post:

"Once a blue, always a blue 💙"
Joao Felix&#039;s comment - (Instagram/@chelsea)
Joao Felix's comment - (Instagram/@chelsea)

In 40 appearances across two spells for the Blues, Felix scored 11 goals and provided two assists. As per Sky Sports, Felix's transfer to Al-Nassr makes him the fourth most expensive player in football history (£195m) in terms of combined transfer fees, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (£214m), Romelu Lukaku (£320m), and Neymar (£346m).

About the author
Okenna Okere

Okenna Okere

Twitter icon

Okenna is an football journalist at Sportskeeda. He has previously worked as a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia for 4 years, and as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria for around 2 years. As a successful modus operandi, he strictly sticks to publishing guidelines, double checks facts while writing, pays very close attention to details and prides himself on picking complex topics to write on.

A Chelsea fan, Okenna had his first tryst with Blues in 2006, after fellow countryman John Mikel Obi joined the west London club. He was immediately drawn to the brilliance of players like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, John Terry and Didier Drogba.

Okenna is a huge fan of Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent. He also admires Jose Mourinho for his achievements with various clubs which proves he's a tactical and disciplined manger as well as a serial winner.

Some of Okenna’s prospective career landmarks include working as an international journalist and covering a FIFA World Cup game live from the stadium. When not writing, he loves watching, movies and reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nived Zenith
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications