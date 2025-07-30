John Terry reacts with 3-word message after Joao Felix leaves Chelsea to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has reacted to Joao Felix's transfer to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr with a message on Instagram. The Portuguese forward has signed a two-year contract with the SPL club ahead of the 2025-26 season.According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Al-Nassr have paid an initial €30 million for Felix, with add-ons and sell-on expected to take the deal up to €50 million. The Saudi Pro League side annouced the signing of the 25-year-old with a post on their official Instagram handle.In the video, Felix was unveiled as he wore the club's away kit and expressed delight, saying:&quot;I'm here to spread joy, let's win together.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the post, Terry took to the comment section, sending a three-word message to the former Chelsea star. He wrote:&quot;Good Luck mate @joaofelix79 👊🏻💙&quot;John Terry's message to Joao Felix - (Instagram/@alnassr)Joao Felix had two spells at Stamford Bridge. He joined the side initially on a six-month loan from Atlético Madrid in 2023 before signing permanently in the summer of 2024 for a reported fee of £46.3 million. However, he was sent on loan to AC Milan for the second half of the 2024-25 season after failing to impress manager Enzo Maresca.Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly convinced Felix to join him at Al-Nassr, with the latter considering a move back to his boyhood club, Benfica at first.&quot;Once a blue, always a blue&quot; - Joao Felix reacts after Chelsea confirms transfer to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-NassrThe Portuguese star acknowledged his time at Stamford Bridge with a message on Instagram after his transfer to Al-Nassr was confirmed. The Blues confirmed Joao Felix's move to the Saudi Pro League side with a post on Instagram, writing&quot;Joao Felix has departed Chelsea and signed a permanent deal with Al-Nassr. We thank Joao for his efforts across his two spells at the club and wish him well for the future.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFelix, who enjoyed two stints at the west London club, commented under the post:&quot;Once a blue, always a blue 💙&quot;Joao Felix's comment - (Instagram/@chelsea)In 40 appearances across two spells for the Blues, Felix scored 11 goals and provided two assists. As per Sky Sports, Felix's transfer to Al-Nassr makes him the fourth most expensive player in football history (£195m) in terms of combined transfer fees, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (£214m), Romelu Lukaku (£320m), and Neymar (£346m).