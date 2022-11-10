John Terry wowed by Chelsea youngster's performance despite 2-0 defeat to Manchester City

Chelsea legend John Terry has lauded Blues teenage left wing-back Lewis Hall for his performance in the side's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

Hall, 18, caught the eye throughout his 75 minutes on the pitch despite losing the match at the Etihad Stadium on 9 November.

The English teenager made 21 out of 27 accurate passes and managed two shots on target, with one he really should have converted.

Hall broke into the City box after dropping a shoulder to make space away from Rico Lewis.

However, he could only send his shot straight at the onrushing Stefan Ortega.

Despite this, Hall won six of seven ground duals and defended bravely.

His efforts were ultimately in vain as Manchester City ultimately sealed a 2-0 victory through goals from Riyad Mahrez (53') and Julian Alvarez (58').

Mahrez sent a delightfully curled free-kick past Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to give City the lead.

Alvarez grabbed the Cityzens' second, tapping in from close range after Mendy had denied Mahrez.

It was just Hall's second senior appearance in a Blues shirt, and he impressed iconic club captain Terry.

The former England skipper reacted to the English teenager's display on Twitter, saying:

"What a great first half performance from Lewis Hall."

City manager Guardiola hopes Chelsea give Potter time

Guardiola hopes the Blues give Potter time

Potter succeeded Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea manager on 8 September and got off to the perfect start, unbeaten in his first nine fixtures in all competitions.

However, the Blues have come off the boil and have lost three of their last four fixtures, including defeats to City, Arsenal, and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea are renowned for being trigger-happy when it comes to their manager. although now they are under new ownership, that may no longer be the case.

Guardiola hopes so as he has advised the west Londoners to stick with Potter for the long term.

He said:

“If Chelsea accept my humble advice, give him time and he will do well. They got good results but the way they play, when I saw the game against Brighton that they lost, I saw many things I remember from his period in Brighton. But he needs time, everybody needs time."

Next up for Potter's side is a trip to St James' Park to face a tricky Newcastle United side who sit third in the league.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are currently seventh with six wins, three draws, and four defeats in 13 fixtures.

Potter will know that football is a results game, and he needs to get his Blues players firing again.

