Jordi Alba breaks silence on claims that PSG superstar Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona this summer

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has provided his honest thoughts on the possibility of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi returning to the Blaugrana this summer.

The Argentinian faces an uncertain future with PSG, as his contract expires at the end of the season. He appears to be increasingly inclined towards leaving the club as a free agent this summer.

Messi has been linked with clubs outside Europe, with teams in Saudi Arabia and the United States particularly interested in signing him. However, he reportedly prefers to continue playing in Europe.

A return to Barcelona has been mooted as a possibility for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. The Blaugrana are said to be keen to re-sign the forward, having reluctantly let go of him due to financial constraints in 2021.

The La Liga giants' current financial situation could prove to be an obstacle to their hopes of signing Messi. They are making moves to be able to afford the PSG talisman, according to a recent report on The Athletic.

Alba has now expressed his desire to reunite with his long-term friend at the Camp Nou. However, the left-back went on to say that it is hard for the transfer to materialize this summer.

"I don’t know," Alba was quoted as saying by The Athletic. "It would be good for us (if Lionel Messi returns), but it is difficult."

Barcelona are working on a deal to bring Messi back to Catalonia. The PSG superstar, meanwhile, would welcome an offer from his former employers, as per the aforementioned source. It remains to be seen if a return to the Camp Nou is on the cards for the left-footed maestro.

Barcelona's Jordi Alba is good friends with PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Jordi Alba enjoyed a fruitful relationship with Lionel Messi during the forward's time in Catalonia. They played 345 games across competitions together for Barcelona, combining to score 34 times.

The Spaniard opened up on his partnership with Messi in February, saying:

"We (Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba) understood each other perfectly. I would just put it at the right time. It was increasingly difficult because all the rivals already knew us, but he came in from the second row and sometimes found other teammates who were more unmarked."

Alba continued:

"We made a very good duo. With him, everything was easier. Almost all my assists are to him, I remember that the first was at El Sadar. In all aspects of the game, he is the best."

It is safe to say that Alba will relish the opportunity to play alongside Messi again.

