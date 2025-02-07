Jordi Alba reveals dream he'd like to achieve with Lionel Messi and his other ex-Barcelona teammates at Inter Miami

Inter Miami superstar Jordi Alba has opened up about his dream of playing with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets at the Freedom Park Stadium. The 25,000-seater football stadium is currently under construction and is set to be the new home stadium for Inter Miami.

Freedom Park Stadium is set in a 131-acre stretch of land. It will also include entertainment spaces, commercial retail, hotel space, and an office after the project is completed. Construction began in August 2023 and was scheduled to be completed by December 2025. However, a Miami Herald report states that the date is being pushed back.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Jordi Alba talked about his future plans. The Barcelona legend also opened up about his dream of playing in the new stadium with Lionel Messi and Co.

“I’d love to play at the new stadium, all of us, with Leo, Busi and Luis. It’ll be spectacular. As of today, I’m just going year by year, to see how I feel physically, mentally. So we’ll see, but yeah, it’d be great,” he said. (quoted by GOAL)

As things stand, all three Barcelona legends will run out of their current contracts with the MLS outfit at the end of this year. Therefore David Beckham and Co. must make sure that their contracts are duly renewed if Jordi Alba's ambition is to be fulfilled.

When Lionel Messi claimed that Inter Miami would be his last club

Leo Messi - Source: Getty

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi lit up the MLS ever since he joined David Beckham-owned outfit Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023. The Argentine has already become the leading goal in the Florida-based franchise's history with 34 goals and 18 assists in 39 games.

Lionel Messi is already 37 and approaching the twilight of his career. In a June 2024 interview (via AP News), he made it clear that he wants to retire at Inter Miami. The Argentine said:

"I think Inter Miami is going to be my last club. Today I think it is going to be my last club. It was a difficult step to leave Europe to come here."

He added:

"Having become a world champion helped a lot, and also to see things differently. But I don’t think about it. I try to enjoy. That’s why I enjoy everything much more, because I am aware that there is less and less to go and I have a good time."

Last year, Lionel Messi racked up 23 goals and 13 assists in 25 games, thereby, helping the Herons lift their debut MLS Supporters' Shield.

