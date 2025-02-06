Lionel Messi's Inter Miami eyeing up move for 18-year-old star wanted by multiple European giants: Reports

Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami are reportedly interested in signing Ecuadorian prodigy Allen Obando. The 18-year-old centre-forward currently plays for Barcelona SC Guayaquil and has been earmarked by many as one of the most exciting Ecuadorian talents of this generation.

Inter Miami have invested heavily in the ongoing transfer window, having already made six signings during this off-season. Their latest signing was Uruguayan centre-back, Maximiliano Falcon, who signed from Chilean outfit Colo-Colo. Inter Miami are also working to sign midfielder Baltasar Rodriguez from Argentine side Racing Club, as per latest reports.

According to a report by Bola VIP, Allen Obando is high on the list of Inter Miami's transfer targets to bolster their attack. They have already launched a $3 million transfer bid to sign the Barcelona SC Guayaquil forward. However, the Herons are set to face stiff competition from European giants who are also interested in signing the Ecuadorian teenager.

Trending

According to Inter Miami News, Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have already submitted a $5 million bid for Obando, and clubs like Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain are keeping a close eye on the Barcelona SC Guayaquil forward. Other outfits like Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig, and VfB Stuttgart are also interested in his service.

However, Inter Miami may lure the teenager by promising him first-team action and a chance to share the dressing room with two of the best forwards of the generation, i.e., Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Allen Obando has scored four goals and provided three assists in 23 games across competitions this season.

Lionel Messi once claimed that Inter Miami will be his last club

Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Source: Getty

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has lit up the MLS ever since he joined Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023. Since then, he has racked up 34 goals and 18 assists in 39 games across competitions for the Florida-based side.

At 37, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is in the twilight of his career and made it clear in a June 2024 interview that he wants to retire at Inter Miami. Lionel Messi said (via AP News):

"I think Inter Miami is going to be my last club. Today I think it is going to be my last club. It was a difficult step to leave Europe to come here."

"Having become a world champion helped a lot, and also to see things differently. But I don’t think about it. I try to enjoy. That’s why I enjoy everything much more, because I am aware that there is less and less to go and I have a good time," he added.

In 2022, Messi fulfilled his desire to become the world champion by winning the FIFA World Cup with La Albiceleste in Qatar. It remains to be seen if he plays for the national side in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback