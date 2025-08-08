Jorge Jesus delivers verdict on Joao Felix’s future with Portugal national team after decision to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus has shared his thoughts on Joao Felix featuring with Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He said that their understanding on the pitch is getting better and they will be eligible for selection for the Mundial.

Joao Felix joined Al-Nassr this summer for a reported fee of €50 million, including add-ons, from Chelsea. The Portuguese forward has had a tough recent period, failing to make an impact for the likes of Chelsea and AC Milan. He will now look to perform well for Al-Nassr, with Cristiano Ronaldo to be in Portugal's squad for the World Cup.

When asked if both players can be in the Selecao's squad, Jorge Jesus told O Jogo:

"Yes, although they already know each other, they're getting closer and closer. They play off each other. Félix is much better than in other games, physically, positionally, technically. We're all here looking for our place to be a strong team.”

"I have no doubt, right? In fact, they're both eligible players whenever the national teams are called up. And playing them together makes it easier for the coach."

Joao Felix last featured for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League group stages in November 2024. He was in the squad for the knockouts this year but didn't start any game as the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side won the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo shares thoughts on Joao Felix's move to Al-Nassr over Benfica

Joao Felix was also linked with a potential return to Benfica this summer. However, he ended up joining Al-Nassr from Chelsea. Some reports suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo and the money involved swayed Felix's mind.

However, after Al-Nassr's 4-0 win in a friendly over Rio Ave on August 7, Ronaldo denied such claims, saying:

"Stealing is bad news, no one stole anything from Benfica. Everyone knows João, he's very talented, and I think he'll help us a lot in the Saudi league, which is very competitive. You don't know, you're not there, you don't show up, but we saw it at the Club World Cup."

"I think it was a better option for Félix than playing in the Portuguese league; just look at the number of stars there are in Saudi Arabia. Regardless of not playing in the Champions League, it was a very wise decision on his part. Calling him to convince him? I don't do that, I don't pick up the phone. It's not my job. You guys said that, but my job is to train and play," he added.

Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo have shared the pitch 37 times for Portugal and combined for two goals.

