“No one stole anything from Benfica” - Cristiano Ronaldo makes emphatic claim on Joao Felix joining Al-Nassr instead of return to Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has rubbished claims that Al-Nassr hijacked Joao Felix's proposed move to Benfica. The 25-year old left Chelsea this summer to move to the Saudi Pro League side in a reported £47.3m deal.

Felix was initially linked with a return to his boyhood club Benfica this summer, but the move failed to materialize. The Portuguese rose through the ranks at Estadio da Luz before making the blockbuster move to Atletico Madrid in 2019.

After a series of loan deals, Joao Felix moved permanently to Chelsea last summer, but failed to impress. He was initially sent out on loan to AC Milan in January, before moving to Al-Nassr this summer.

Speaking to the media after scoring a hattrick against Rio Ave in a 4-0 pre-season win, Cristiano Ronaldo added that he played no part in Felix's arrival.

"Stealing is bad news, no one stole anything from Benfica. Everyone knows João, he's very talented, and I think he'll help us a lot in the Saudi league, which is very competitive. You don't know, you're not there, you don't show up, but we saw it at the Club World Cup," said Ronaldo.

He continued:

"I think it was a better option for Félix than playing in the Portuguese league; just look at the number of stars there are in Saudi Arabia. Regardless of not playing in the Champions League, it was a very wise decision on his part. Calling him to convince him? I don't do that, I don't pick up the phone. It's not my job. You guys said that, but my job is to train and play."

Al-Nassr face Almeria in their upcoming pre-season tie on Sunday, August 10, at the Estadio Mediterraneo.

How many games have Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix played together for Portugal?

Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared the pitch 37 times with Joao Felix in his career, all for the national team, contributing two goals together. Felix and Ronaldo featured side by side for the first time in the 3-1 win over Switzerland in the 2019 UEFA Nations League semifinal.

Portugal would go on to win the tournament that year. The two men were also part of the squad that won the UEFA Nations League this year.

Joao Felix was once considered one of the finest young footballers in the world. While his career has gone haywire of late, playing regularly alongisde Cristiano Ronaldo could help get things back in track.

