"Jorge Mendes has tried pretty much everything" - Journalist gives update on Cristiano Ronaldo's potential move to Chelsea 

Journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on Cristiano Ronaldo's potential move to Chelsea, claiming that Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese's agent, is trying everything he can to secure his biggest client a move to a top club.

However, at the moment, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is short of options as per Jones, who has claimed that Chelsea are unlikely to make a move for Ronaldo despite Armando Broja being ruled out for the rest of the season.

Jones told Give Me Sport:

“Jorge Mendes has tried pretty much everything he can to find Ronaldo a new top club but the options just aren’t opening up. Chelsea, even with a spot up for grabs with the Broja injury, still seems unlikely because it would feel like a panic move and everything I’m told says they are trying to avoid that.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has mostly made headlines for the wrong reasons in recent times and is currently looking for a new club. The Portugal international's contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent last month after his shocking interview with Piers Morgan.

The former Real Madrid superstar slammed the Manchester United hierarchy in his interview while also aiming digs at Erik ten Hag and club legends who criticized him.

The iconic forward also had a FIFA World Cup campaign to forget as he scored just one goal in five games for A Selecao in Qatar. He was even benched by Fernando Santos for both of Portugal's knockout games.

Chelsea were strongly linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer with new co-owner Todd Boehly being a huge admirer of the superstar. However, a move did not materialize back then with then-manager Thomas Tuchel not giving his approval.

Cristiano Ronaldo asked Real Madrid to use training facilities after deciding on his next club

Cristiano Ronaldo has been training at Real Madrid's Valdebebas training camp after reportedly agreeing to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC. The former Real Madrid attacker is currently without a club following his departure from Manchester United during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As per Marca, the Portuguese has decided to join Al-Nassr and will play for the Saudi Arabian side from January 1. The 37-year-old will reportedly become the highest-paid athlete in the world, earning a whooping €200 million per season, should the move materialize.

