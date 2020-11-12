Lionel Messi's father rubbishes rumors linking his son to PSG 

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Barcelona star Lionel Messi, according to ESPN Argentina.

Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the season, and reports suggest that PSG want to be at the front of the queue when it comes to potential negotiations over Messi's future.

Messi's future with Barcelona was a topic that stole most of the transfer headlines this summer. The 33-year-old was desperate to move away from the Camp Nou after the club endured a disappointing 2019-20 season, finishing second in La Liga and getting thrashed by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Lionel Messi was further angered by the way the Barcelona board treated close friend Luis Suarez, who was shown the exit door after six successful years at the club. Messi was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, where he would've reunited with former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola.

The deal however, fell through because Messi's representatives were unable to find a way out of his enormous €700 million release clause.

Lionel Messi is not joining PSG, according to his father Jorge ❌🇫🇷



"Stop inventing! Fake news."



Which club would suit Messi the best? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ryKHIvPGaR — Goal (@goal) November 12, 2020

Lionel Messi has been linked with a move to PSG and Manchester City

Lionel Messi in action against Real Betis in La Liga

PSG sporting director Leonardo said that PSG were tempted by Messi over the summer but admitted it was a 'complicated situation with Financial Fair Play'. The Argentine has been linked with a move to the French side in recent weeks once again.

The report didn't take time to find its way to Messi's father Jorge, who immediately took to Instagram Stories with the message, "Stop inventing !!! Fake news."

Advertisement

Lionel Messi will be free to talks to clubs come January, given that he will be entering the final six months of his contract. Barcelona will be desperate to keep hold of their talisman, but recent history suggests that Messi will be seeking a move to newer pastures, possibly to Manchester City.

Messi's dad insists the PSG rumours are fake news ❌https://t.co/pnmXGVJJ2c — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 12, 2020

A move to PSG seems unlikely for Lionel Messi given that the Ligue 1 side already possess the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who are not only on huge wages but also cost the club in excess of €400 million.

PSG have had close shaves with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules in the past and will not fancy being slammed with a two-year ban, like how Manchester City were last season.