Jorginho and Lukaku among 7 Chelsea players who could be sold to recoup around £170 million: Reports

According to the Mirror, Chelsea could end up selling as many as seven players in order to recoup money for summer signings.

The London club's takeover by Todd Boehly has left them in a difficult position with respect to summer transfers. The Blues have not been able to enter full-steam negotiations with players, agents and clubs. Thomas Tuchel recently claimed that the club has had to make do with a passive role when it comes to negotiations

Regardless, the club is now looking into the possibility of selling players in order to make money for incoming signings.

Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcus Alonso, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ross Barkley and Jorginho are reportedly the seven players the club wants to sell in order to recoup money. This is expected to help the club raise around £170 million.

Chelsea will need to make new signings if they are to keep up with Liverpool and Manchester City

The season was a disappointing one for Chelsea fans. The club started strongly and had the Champions League title to defend. However, consistent injuries and their key attackers losing form, most notably Romelu Lukaku, meant that Tuchel’s team could not keep up their title challenge after the first few months.

The Blues have a comparable amount of talent to Liverpool and City but the signing of Lukaku has backfired. Chelsea are now looking into the possibility of selling the Belgian yet again. Apart from the seven players mentioned above, the Blues are also expected to lose several other stars as free agents, including Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who have already confirmed their departures.

Rudiger has officially joined Real Madrid, while Christensen is close to completing a move to Barcelona (as per Sports Illustrated).

Regardless of the situation, Tuchel will know that he needs to make new signings if the team can be expected to bounce back next season. Several players will need to be replaced while both Liverpool and City are also expected to make several signings each, in the summer window.

Tuchel will be keen to bring in new faces who can help the team sustain the level that the Blues have displayed over the previous few seasons.

