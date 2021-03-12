Jorginho's agent provides cryptic update on Chelsea star's future

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has never been far from transfer rumors since arriving at Stamford Bridge. He has once again been linked with a return to Napoli in the summer with a potential reunion with former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

In an interview with Radio Kiss, Jorginho's agent Joao Santos also contributed to the rumors as he claimed that the potential move was 'a great idea.'

“A return of Sarri to Napoli with Jorginho is a great idea. The player has a two-and-a-half-year contract with Chelsea and it’s an important contract,” said João Santos.

“In terms of football it’s possible, certainly. We have to see what De Laurentiis (Napoli's president) thinks. Naples is a city that Jorginho loves very much, which has marked an important part of his career. Sarri was an important coach for him, with whom he expressed himself at very high levels.”

Diego Armando Maradona Jr, son of former Napoli player and club legend Diego Maradona, has also given his take on the situation. He has all but dismissed stories sighting various reasons why the transfer is likely, while stating that Napoli do not have a culture of re-signing former players. He said in an interview with Radio CRC:

“Maybe! I would like to, but unfortunately there’s no basis for such an operation,” he said (via Arena Napoli).

“The reasons are many. First of all, Jorginho at Chelsea earns a lot of salary money. Secondly, he still has two and a half years on his contract. Finally, it must be considered that Napoli are never used to taking back players sold in previous years.”

Jorginho and Sarri were together at Napoli before Chelsea spell

Chelsea v Everton - Premier League

Jorginho signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2018 in a €58M move from Napoli. He was signed under Maurizio Sarri during the Italian's one-season stint as Chelsea manager. The duo had previously spent three years together at Napoli.

Jorginho has completed almost 400 passes in 360 minutes of football under Thomas Tuchel.



He's also been named MOTM in three consecutive fixtures and has scored the winner against Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United.



🇮🇹🧙‍♂️#CFC pic.twitter.com/byLzCDjtwT — bet365 (@bet365) February 7, 2021

The midfielder was immediately integrated into the starting XI at Chelsea, missing just one of all 38 league games in his debut season. Sarri, however, departed Chelsea at the end of the season and Jorginho found himself being used far less by new manager Frank Lampard, with the Englishman preferring other midfielders over Jorginho.

Jorginho found himself back in the side after Lampard left Chelsea in January this year having been replaced by Thomas Tuchel. The 29-year-old has been a central feature for Tuchel's Chelsea, appearing nine times for the German in his 11 games in charge so far.

100% - Only James Milner in 2016-17 (7/7) has scored more goals in a single Premier League season with all of them coming from the penalty spot than Jorginho this term (6/6). Specialists. #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/B40mdNrsLc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 8, 2021

Jorginho's contract at Chelsea runs until 2023 so the London club will probably be in no hurry to decide on the future of the midfielder.