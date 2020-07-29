Jose Mourinho takes subtle dig at Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes' penalty tally 

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has taken a cheeky dig at Bruno Fernandes for netting more than half his goals from the spot.

In his ever-so-subtle, sarcastic tone, Mourinho aimed a jibe at the Manchester United midfielder, claiming that he would obviously score so many penalties as his side received '20 of them'.

Amid a phase of struggle, lacklustre performances and undeniable pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United, Fernandes walked into Old Trafford with his peak ahead of him.

The 25-year-old, previously with Sporting CP, adapted to the Premier League like he was always a part of it. In his 14 appearances for Manchester United in the league, he amassed eight goals and laid on seven further assists.

"He had about 20 to score" - former Manchester United boss Mourinho

Bruno Fernandes has turned out to be a world-class signing for Manchester United

They are great numbers for a midfielder, but there is much more to what he has done at Manchester United in this brief period of time.

No other team, not even Manchester City and Liverpool, picked up more points in the Premier League than Manchester United since the Portuguese joined the club. It's his imposing presence, merged with a real winning mentality, that turned it around for Manchester United.

Solskjaer and his unit were receiving their fair share of criticism, but a third place finish underlines the improvement since the winter.

Fernandes lined up alongside Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic in recent games, in the process forming one of the most innovative and well-constructed midfield setups across the division.

He brought about a sense of cohesion among the Manchester United players and style. The midfielder received massive praise from his manager after Manchester United beat Leicester City to cement a spot in the Champions League.

Bruno Fernandes scored six of his 10 goals for Manchester United this season from the spot

"We have to admit that he's come in and been a massive influence. He's made a massive impact. He's been fantastic scoring goals, creating goals, but also his enthusiasm and mentality around the place has helped. You can see his passion. He's moaning a little bit here and there, so we'll have to take that away from him sometimes."

In the midst of this breathtaking turnaround, Manchester United have come under the scanner for seeing penalties go their way. A staggering 14 penalties were awarded to them this season, and Fernandes scored six of them.

Manchester United have now been awarded 14 penalties in the Premier League, the most for a team in a single season in the competition's history.



All in the first season of VAR. 📺 pic.twitter.com/mr0xtryfWv — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 26, 2020

Commenting on the same, former Manchester United boss Mourinho told Portuguese outlet Record:

“Bruno came in, was fit, played very well, improved the United team and also proved to be a great penalty taker, one of the best in the world, because he had about 20 to score."

While he also praised the midfielder, Mourinho, quite typically of himself, took a sly dig at the penalties that went Manchester United's way.

All of that will hardly matter to them, as they got the job done. Manchester United face off against LASK in the Europa League round-of-16.

