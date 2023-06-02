Jose Mourinho charged by UEFA for abusive language aimed at match official in UEFA Europa League final

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been charged by UEFA for insulting and abusive language in his side's Europa League final defeat to Sevilla.

Mourinho was infuriated with referee Anthony Taylor throughout the Europa League final at Puskas Arena Park. The Portuguese coach was furious with decisions made by the English official as his side lost 4-1 on penalties.

Sky Sports reports that the former Chelsea manager has been charged by UEFA for language directed at Taylor. The details of the charge are yet to be disclosed but his actions during the final have drawn criticism.

Jose Mourinho was seen in footage released after the game directing expletive remarks toward Taylor in the car park at the stadium. He later went on to slam the referee's performance, saying (via the aforementioned source):

"I must say we are used to it but seeing this kind of refereeing in a European final is really, really hard.”

Roma took the lead on the night courtesy of Paulo Dybala's 35th-minute effort. However, Sevilla hit back through Gianluca Mancini's 55th-minute own goal.

The final went to penalties but it was before the shootout that the i Lupi coach grew frustrated with Taylor's officiating. There was a contentious call for a penalty in the latter stages of normal time when the ball hit Fernando on the arm. However, Taylor waved away protests from Roma and ended up brandishing 14 yellow cards during the tense final which is a record for a European final.

Gonzalo Montiel hit the winning penalty but had his initial attempt saved by Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio. VAR deemed the Roma shot-stopper to have encroached meaning Montiel got another bite at the cherry and tucked his spot-kick away. It was the first defeat Mourinho had suffered in a European final.

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher condemns Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho lost his head during his side's final defeat.

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher slammed Jose Mourinho for his actions in the Europa League final. The Irishman spoke to Sky Sports when he defended Anthony Taylor in the midst of the row with the Portuguese coach:

"The message it sends out is completely wrong because Anthony Taylor is one of the best referees in the world. He was kept on at the World Cup in case England were sent home and he was tipped for the final. That's done on ability and a marvellous C.V."

Gallagher added that Mourinho's actions will have consequences on aspiring referees who may be put off officiating such matches:

"If he's challenged to that extent, the message it sends out if something isn't done is that a younger referee will say 'I can't handle this, I can't be doing it with it. A young referee starting out where I live will be thinking 'do I really want that?' and the answer would be no."

Taylor is yet to make a statement on the situation that has turned extremely volatile. Videos emerged of the Englishman and his family attempting to leave Budapest airport but were harassed by Roma fans.

