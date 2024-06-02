Jose Mourinho claims Pep Guardiola will be laughing at the mess at Chelsea and Manchester United ahead of the 2024-25 season

Jose Mourinho has claimed that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would be laughing at the situation Chelsea and Manchester United currently find themselves in. Mourinho, who managed both Chelsea and United in the past, has ridiculed the two clubs for the 'mess' they have created.

Chelsea took many by surprise by sacking Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season despite the Blues' strong ending to the 2023-24 campaign. The Blues had a season to forget but still managed to finish sixth thanks to their solid run of form in the closing stages of the campaign.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are yet to make a decision on Erik ten Hag's future and are reportedly considering options to replace the Dutchman. The Red Devils only managed to secure an eighth-placed finish but won the FA Cup by beating rivals Manchester City in the final.

Jose Mourinho, who was on duty as a pundit for TNT Sports for the Champions League final on Saturday evening (June 1), was asked about the situations at Chelsea and Manchester United. The former Real Madrid manager gave an honest verdict and claimed that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola would laugh at the crisis.

On Chelsea's situation, Mourinho was quoted as saying by Metro:

"I have no idea. Tottenham I have an idea, this is Tottenham, always fighting to be fourth, which would be amazing between fourth, fifth, sixth, next season the Europa League, of course they can win it. They look [to have] stability, they are investing more, amazing club, amazing facilities, such a beautiful stadium, you can feel it. Chelsea… I really don’t know.’

The soon-to-be Fenerbahce manager then commented on Manchester United's situation:

"A little improvement but more of the same. I think in this moment Pep [Guardiola] laughs at the mess at other clubs," he said.

Pep Guardiola created history this season with Manchester City as they became the first English team to win four successive league titles. The Sky Blues will be strong favorites to retain their crown next season.

Former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho will have a special clause in his deal with Fenerbahce: Reports

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly has a special clause in his contract with Turkish giants Fenerbahce. The clause will see the 61-year-old quit his position at the club if he gets the opportunity to manage the Portugal national team.

Mourinho is set to return to management having been out of management since January after he was sacked by Serie A side AS Roma. He is set to take charge at Fenerbahce on a two-year contract.

However, it has been claimed that the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager has requested a clause in his deal with Fenerbahce that would see him leave his post under certain conditions. The 61-year-old wants to keep the door open for the Portugal job should the opportunity arise.

Mourinho was previously approached twice for the Portugal national team job during his time at Real Madrid and Roma.

Roberto Martinez is currently in charge of Portugal since being appointed in 2023 and his deal does not expire until the 2026 FIFA World Cup.