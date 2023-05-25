Jose Mourinho names top Premier League side as only club he does not have a close bond with

Legendary manager Jose Mourinho has stated that he does not have a close bond with his former Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur. Mourinho was appointed Spurs' manager in November 2019 after Mauricio Pochettino's sacking. Taking over mid-season, he took Tottenham to sixth place in the Premier League table and seventh in the next season.

While league performances were rather poor, Mourinho took Spurs to the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City in the 2020–21 season. However, in a shocking move, he was sacked just days before the final and replaced by interim manager Ryan Mason.

Speaking recently about Tottenham, Mourinho claimed that it is the only club he doesn't have a close bond with. He said (via HITC):

“Tottenham is the only club with which I do not have a close bond. Probably because the stadium was empty at the time of COVID and because President Levy didn’t let me play the final [Carabao Cup final against Manchester City] and win the trophy. But it’s the only club in my life."

Tottenham lost the Carabao Cup final 1-0 against Manchester City. They remain the only club where Mourinho hasn't won a single trophy in his career. The Portuguese manager had a record of 27 wins, 14 draws, and 17 losses in 58 Premier League games for the club.

After his stint with Spurs, Mourinho joined AS Roma. He led them to a UEFA Europa Conference League triumph in his first season. They have also reached the UEFA Europa League final this season, where they will face Sevilla on May 31.

Tottenham hoping to finish 7th in the Premier League table after an abysmal season

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford FC - Premier League

Spurs narrowly pipped arch-rivals Arsenal to the fourth spot in the league table last season to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. However, while the Gunners challenged Manchester City in the title race, Spurs have had a terrible season.

They were eliminated from the Carabao Cup third round by Nottingham Forest and the FA Cup fifth round by Sheffield United. They were also eliminated from the Champions League in the Round of 16 by AC Milan.

After such poor results, Antonio Conte was sacked, and they surprisingly replaced him with his assistant Christian Stellini as interim manager. However, Stellini was eventually sacked as well before Ryan Mason took over as the second interim manager.

Tottenham currently sit eighth in the Premier League table, one point behind Aston Villa. They will need to beat Leeds United in their final game and hope Villa lose to Brighton & Hove Albion to secure the seventh spot. This would ensure their qualification for the Europa Conference League next season.

