Jose Mourinho plotting move for Chelsea man as he hopes Tammy Abraham can convince former teammate about Roma switch: Reports

According to recent reports, Roma manager Jose Mourinho is planning a January move for Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The Portuguese gaffer is keen to bolster his midfield after a mixed start to the season with the Italian outfit.

A win over Spezia on Monday saw Roma move into sixth place in Serie A. The victory helped them bounce back to winning ways after losing two games on the trot.

According to Il Romanista, Mourinho is also hoping Tammy Abraham can convince his former Chelsea team-mate to leave Chelsea and join Roma in January.

Mourinho has also shortlisted Saul Niguez in his transfer shortlist. The Spanish midfielder is currently on loan at Chelsea from Atletico Madrid. The 27-year-old midfielder has failed to impress Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge and might be an easier target to sign for Jose Mourinho.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Jose Mourinho was head of his time, this was in 2007 when he try to use VAR to show the ref of his bad decision, but the ref was having none of it. Jose Mourinho was head of his time, this was in 2007 when he try to use VAR to show the ref of his bad decision, but the ref was having none of it. https://t.co/SgobufaTpi

Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso, Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa and Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria, too, have made the cut on Mourinho's list. However, Mourinho has prioritized signing Loftus-Cheek because of the financial feasibility of the transfer. The 25-year-old reportedly has the characteristics the Roma gaffer is looking for in a midfielder.

Loftus-Cheek has rediscovered his form at Chelsea this season

Reports suggest that Roma are initially interested in signing Loftus-Cheek on a loan deal, with an option to buy later. To make the deal easier, the Italian club are willing to cover his wages, amounting to £170,000-a-week.

Abraham and Loftus-Cheek have both come through the academy ranks at Chelsea. Abraham made the switch to Roma in the summer after failing to find a place for himself under Thomas Tuchel. Since then, the English international has scored 10 goals in 23 appearances.

The Sun - Chelsea @SunChelsea Jose Mourinho to raid Chelsea for Ruben Loftus-Cheek transfer as Roma chief hopes Tammy Abraham can convince him to join thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Jose Mourinho to raid Chelsea for Ruben Loftus-Cheek transfer as Roma chief hopes Tammy Abraham can convince him to join thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

Loftus-Cheek has found his name on the roster sheet more frequently this season. His game time in the last few weeks has increased because N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic are out injured. However, it remains to be seen if he will find a place for himself once Chelsea's seasoned midfielders are available for selection.

Loftus-Cheek has three assists in 17 appearances but is yet to find the back of the net this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Several Chelsea players have been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge. The subsequent transfer window will be crucial for the Blues as Mourinho is eyeing one of Chelsea's most promising midfielders.

Edited by Diptanil Roy