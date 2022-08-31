"Josko is a great player who will certainly arouse a lot of interest" - RB Leipzig CEO comments Chelsea's bid for Gvardiol 

Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO of Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, has commented on Chelsea’s interest in Josko Gvardiol, reminding everyone that the Croatia international still has a contract with them.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea lost two of their tried-and-tested center-backs earlier this summer, with both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaving the club as free agents. Rudiger joined Spanish champions Real Madrid while Christensen joined their rivals Barcelona. Chelsea signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli to bolster their recently-weakened back line but it is believed that they are not satisfied with the depth they currently possess.

GOAL News @GoalNews Chelsea's bid for Josko Gvardiol is rumoured to be around £77 million Chelsea's bid for Josko Gvardiol is rumoured to be around £77 million 🔵

The Blues have reportedly set their sights on RB Leipzig’s Gvardiol and have launched a £77 million bid to secure his services. When asked by BILD to comment on the bid, Mintzlaff stated that he wished Gvardiol to remain at Leipzig for the foreseeable future. He said (via Goal):

“Josko is a great player who will certainly arouse a lot of interest - he still has a contract with us until 2026. We assume that he will not only play with us this season, but also next season.”

Even if the Blues manage to sign Gvardiol before deadline day (September 1), they are unlikely to have him at their disposal this season. It is believed that the Croatian defender would stay put at Leipzig for the season and move to Stamford Bridge next summer.

Chelsea slip further down Premier League standings following Southampton defeat

The sixth-placed Blues travel to St. Mary’s Stadium for their Premier League gameweek five clash with Southampton on Tuesday night (August 30).

Tuchel’s side drew first blood in the 23rd minute, with Raheem Sterling finding the back of the net from close range. Their lead, however, was short-lived as Romeo Lavia put the hosts on level terms just five minutes later.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 – Chelsea have lost at least two of their opening five games to a Premier League campaign for just the second time in 27 seasons, after losing three of their first five in 2015-16 – eventually finishing 10th place that year. Ominous. 2 – Chelsea have lost at least two of their opening five games to a Premier League campaign for just the second time in 27 seasons, after losing three of their first five in 2015-16 – eventually finishing 10th place that year. Ominous. https://t.co/qmQIoBJy3z

In first-half added time, the Saints turned the game around, courtesy of the Pensioners’ lackluster defending and Adam Armstrong’s sharp finishing. The visitors failed to get themselves back into the game in the second half, ultimately succumbing to a 2-1 defeat.

The defeat left them in eighth place with seven points after five matches, with Southampton leapfrogging them to occupy seventh place.

