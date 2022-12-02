Croatia's 2022 FIFA World Cup hero Josko Gvardiol has commented on speculation linking him with a move to Chelsea in an interview with the Athletic.

Gvardiol, 20, is currently at RB Leipzig, where he has quickly become one of Europe's most admired young defenders.

The Croatian has made 19 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and helping Leipzig keep eight clean sheets.

He is representing Vatreni at the World Cup in Qatar and is put in a phenomenal performance in the side's 0-0 draw with Belgium on 1 December to help them qualify for the next round.

Gvardiol made nine clearances and won three of his four ground duals.

He also made two tackles and one extraordinary interception in the dying embers to deny Romelu Lukaku.

A draw ensured that Croatia advanced to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup, where they will face either Spain, Costa Rica, or Japan.

Chelsea are being linked with the former Dinamo Zagreb player, and he has responded to the rumors over a potential move.

Gvardiol said:

“About me and Chelsea? I don’t know. You know what happened in the last few months. To be honest, I have no idea."

He added:

“My agent is taking care of this and we will see. Right now, I’m happy in Leipzig. I don’t know, we will see – you never know. You know the stories and these things, but all I can say is that I’m happy in Leipzig and right now I’m going to stay there and perform for them.”

The versatile Leipzig defender then discussed his relationship with Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

He claims to have spoken to the Blues man:

“It’s a big club of course and, who knows, maybe one day I will be there. It’s really nice to see things like this, especially because there is Kovacic, so you never know. I talk with him."

Chelsea's Reece James gives an update on his recovery from injury after missing the FIFA World Cup

James sits out the FIFA World Cup

Recce James injured his knee in Chelsea's 2-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League in October.

It ruled him out of the FIFA World Cup, with Gareth Southgate not willing to risk picking the English right-back.

He was in impressive form for the Blues, making 11 appearances, scoring two goals, and providing as many assists.

The 22-year-old held a Q & A on his Twitter account in which a fan asked him how his recovery from injury was going.

He responded:

"Being motivated whilst being injured & missing the World Cup has been the hardest hurdle in my professional career. It’s been super tough, I can’t lie, but everything happens for a reason. The sun don’t stop for no one. We keep goin!"

