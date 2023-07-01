Journalist claims £50 million rated Liverpool target could join Chelsea this summer 

Liverpool are expected to face stiff competition from fellow Premier League side Chelsea for the signature of Southampton youngster Romeo Latvia according to journalist Jacob Tanswell.

The 19-year-old midfielder has emerged as a top prospect for a number of clubs this summer, following his performance last season. The 19-year-old Belgian midfielder made a combined total of 34 appearances for the Saints last season across all competitions. He also ended the 2022-23 football campaign with one goal and an assist to his name.

Southampton's relegation to the championship last season also means that it will be tough for the Saints to hold on to their best players.

Liverpool are currently among the top clubs eyeing a move for the Belgian midfielder who is valued at around £50 million by Southampton. They have already prioritized their midfield department this summer.

The Reds have already signed the likes of Alexis Mac Alister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton & Hove Albion and RB Leipzig, respectively. A possible hat-trick of midfield signings could see the Reds move in for Latvia. However, Jurgen Klopp's side will reportedly not have a free run at Lavia's signature.

The Athletic journalist Jacob Transwell revealed during a podcast that Chelsea are outright rivals to battle out the signature of Latvia with Liverpool.

The Blues themselves are also in the market for midfielders. They have undertaken a massive squad clearout which have led to the exit of first-team midfield stars.

Players such as Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Kai Havertz have already been sold. Meanwhile, Mason Mount seems close to also leaving, with a move to Manchester United being imminent.

What are Romeo Latvia's chances at both Liverpool and Chelsea?

Lavia against Chelsea FC - Premier League

Both clubs are currently in need of midfield reinforcements and could be ideal destinations for the highly-rated 19-year-old. However, considering his age, securing adequate game time at either Liverpool and Chelsea next season could be a serious challenge for Latvia.

At Liverpool, the Belgian international will face stiff competition from Fabinho who operates in the holding midfield position under Klopp. Furthermore, the addition of the likes of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai could further reduce his chances of getting much game time in midfield.

The Blues currently don't boast of an outright holding midfielder, which could possibly give him a chance to play in his preferred role. However, it has been widely reported that Chelsea are also considering a big-money move for Brighton star Moises Caicedo this summer.

A move for the Colombian could affect Latvia's chances of playing as a (six) for the Blues, as Caicedo tends to have a much better rating than the Belgian.

