Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning Moises Caicedo talks; club not eyeing Andre Onana, and more - June 30, 2023

Chelsea are looking to make robust changes to their squad after ending the recently concluded Premier League season in 12th place. Mauricio Pochettino is set to take charge at Stamford Bridge on July 1 to help turn things around.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to initiate talks with Brighton & Hove Albion for midfielder Moises Caicedo. Elsewhere, the London giants are not working on a move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 30, 2023:

Chelsea planning Moises Caicedo talks

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are set to enter negotiations with Brighton & Hove Albion for the services of Moises Caicedo, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Ecuadorian midfielder has been in splendid form for the Seagulls in the recently concluded campaign, forcing the Blues to take note. With N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic gone, Caicedo has become a priority at Stamford Bridge.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano also said that Manchester United's interest in the 21-year-old is still in the preliminary stage.

"Chelsea are also set to enter into direct negotiations with Brighton for Moises Caicedo and they want to enter in very strong way, so let’s see the next steps now.

"At the moment, Manchester United’s appreciation of Caicedo remains, but it’s nothing more advanced than that as they’re focused on Mount as of today," wrote Romano.

He added:

“Brighton’s precise asking price for Caicedo is not clear at the moment – there have been some conflicting reports on that.”

Caicedo signed a new contract with Brighton earlier this year, so prising him away would be a costly affair.

Blues not eyeing Andre Onana

Andre Onana is likely to leave San Siro this summer.

Chelsea are not interested in Andre Onana at the moment, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Inter Milan goalkeeper has earned rave reviews with his performances in the recently concluded season. It was previously believed that the Blues would sign the Cameroonian as a replacement for Edouard Mendy and install him as their new No. 1.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants could stick with Kepa Arrizabalaga.

"Chelsea have also been linked with Onana in the past, but for now, their plan is different. There is a strong possibility that Kepa Arrizabalaga will continue as Mauricio Pochettino’s number one ‘keeper, and Chelsea will sign a backup option," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“They like Anatoliy Trubin at Shakhtar Donetsk – he’s one option who could come in to provide competition and replace the departing Edouard Mendy.

"That’s what Chelsea have in mind at the moment – a young talented goalkeeper, rather than to spend crazy money on bigger names like Onana or Mike Maignan.”

Onana remains heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

Wesley Fofana was offered to Bayern Munich this summer

Wesley Fofana (left) is unlikely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Bayern Munich were offered a chance to sign Wesley Fofana this summer, according to Sport 1.

The French defender arrived at Stamford Bridge last year and played under Thomas Tuchel, who's now in charge at the Allianz Arena. It's believed that the Blues could be willing to let him go to raise funds this summer.

Lucas Hernandez will leave the Bundesliga giants this summer, and Fofana was touted as a possible replacement. Tuchel is fond of Fofana, but he turned out to be too expensive for the Bavarians.

They have already agreed to sign Kim Min-jae from Napoli this summer and are waiting to activate the South Korean's release clause next month.

Poll : 0 votes