Journalist claims Barcelona star does not want to leave club despite offers from the Premier League

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero claims that Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres doesn't want to leave Camp Nou despite interest from the Premier League.

Torres' future is the subject of speculation as he struggled for game time last season. The 23-year-old started 18 of 45 games across competitions, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

The Spanish international has garnered interest from the Premier League but Romero claims the forward wants to stay with Barcelona. He said (via Barca Buzz):

"Ferran Torres has received offers from the Premier League but as of now he does not want to leave."

Torres has previously played in the English top tier with Manchester City. He spent two years with Pep Guardiola's side from 2020 til 2022 having joined from La Liga side Valencia. However, he returned to his homeland in January 2022 when he joined Barca for €55 million.

The Spaniard looks unlikely to force his way into Xavi's starting lineup next season. The Catalan giants' boss preferred a front three of Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha throughout last season.

Torres has four years left on his contract with Barcelona and seemingly wants to stay. However, if he were to head back to the Premier League it could be to either Arsenal or Aston Villa. Reports back in April claimed that the two clubs were showing interest.

Barcelona's Clement Lenglet is not a priority signing for Tottenham Hotspur

Lenglet's future is uncertain as Tottenham's interest fades.

Another player Barcelona may be looking to move on this summer is Clement Lenglet. The French defender spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur where he was handed more game time than at Camp Nou.

Lenglet featured 35 times across competitions, chipping in with three goal contributions and helping his side keep seven clean sheets. Many anticipated that Spurs would look to sign him permanently.

However, that doesn't appear to be the case as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Lenglet isn't a priority for Ange Postecoglou's side. A deal for the 28-year-old between the two European giants isn't progressing.

Tottenham have turned their attention to other priorities, namely James Maddison who is on the brink of joining from Leicester City. This leaves Lenglet in a tricky situation given his lack of a prominent role at Barcelona.

The Frenchman has three years left on his contract with the Blaugrana. He has made 160 appearances at Camp Nou but it remains to be seen if he can forge his way back into Xavi's thinking.

Poll : 0 votes