Journalist claims Chelsea are set to demand significant loan fee for any potential deal for Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea are reportedly ready to let Nicolas Jackson depart this summer on a loan deal for a significant loan fee. Reputed journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that the Blues want a £10m loan fee for the Senegal international.

Ad

Enzo Maresca's side have done pretty well in terms of getting rid of players not the manager's plan. However, they are yet to offload some of the outcasts, including Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea have signed Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer which has pushed Jackson down the pecking order. They reportedly wanted a permanent sale this summer but a move has failed to materialize despite interest from several clubs.

It has been claimed that the west London giants want around £80 million for the 24-year-old. They are not willing to budge on their asking price and are now looking to ship him off on a loan deal.

Ad

Trending

Jackson has been Chelsea's first-choice striker over the last two seasons following his reported £32 million switch from Villarreal in 2023. However, he has failed to establish himself as a lethal goalscorer in the Premier League.

The Senegal international has made 81 appearances for the Blues till date scoring on 30 occasions and providing 12 assists. As per Ben Jacobs, Bayern have been in talks with the FIFA Club World Cup champions regarding a loan deal.

Ad

Chelsea to face competition from PL rivals for Barcelona star: Reports

Manchester United could reportedly join the race to sign Barcelona attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez. As reported by The Standard, the Red Devils are keen on the 22-year-old who has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea.

Ruben Amorim's side were reportedly interested in Lopez earlier in the summer but did not make a move. However, they have been encouraged by Barcelona's willingness to sell the Spaniard for a reported €70 million fee.

Ad

Chelsea and Manchester United are both reportedly ready to test Barcelona's resolve with a €50 million offer. Despite the attacking midfielder being subject to interest, Hansi Flick made it clear earlier this week that he wants to keep the Euro 2024 winner. He said, via ESPN:

"I spoke with him, of course, but I don't think that he wants to go out of the club. I also want to have him here because it will be a tough season. We need every player we have now. Of course, it's not easy for the players [who don't start every week], but it's football. They play for Barcelona. We try to achieve a lot in this season and this is why we need every player."

Ad

The Barcelona manager added:

"I don't want to lose any players now because I think it will be a tough season. We need this quality from Fermín. He's doing really good last season, but also when we start here in this new season as well. I'm happy with him, with all the players, and I want to keep everyone here because with these options we have now, it's very good."

Fermin Lopez is a versatile attacking midfielder who can play either as a number ten or on either flank. He has made 89 appearances for the Blaugrana till date scoring 19 times and providing 11 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More