Journalist claims Chelsea will make a decision on £40m star's future at Stamford Bridge 'very soon'

Reliable journalist Simon Phillips has provided an update on the future of Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

The Croatia international has his current deal at Stamford Bridge expiring in the summer of 2024 which means he has entered the final 18 months of his contract.

Kovacic's situation at Chelsea has already alerted some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Premier League champions Manchester City.

According to The Telegraph, Cityzens boss Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of the former Inter Milan midfielder and could look to bring him to the Etihad to refresh his midfield ranks.

As per the Evening Standard, the Blues were keen to open talks with Kovacic over a new contract following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, there has been no update on how the talks have progressed.

Simon Phillips has claimed that the west London club could soon make a decision over the Croatian midfielder's future. Phillips told Give Me Sport:

“His contract is obviously up in 2024, and Chelsea will have to be making a decision on that very soon."

Mark Worrall @gate17marco I think Mateo Kovačić is a terrific player at the peak of his powers who understands Chelsea Football Club and it's unique challenges. Just my opinion but you can't buy that. Players like Kova, the club should be including in future plans. I think Mateo Kovačić is a terrific player at the peak of his powers who understands Chelsea Football Club and it's unique challenges. Just my opinion but you can't buy that. Players like Kova, the club should be including in future plans. 👊 https://t.co/L835p6ffOB

The reputed journalist has claimed that the Blues will certainly look to move him off if they cannot agree on a new deal with the 28-year-old. He added:

“If there's any thought at all that he won't extend or they cannot agree terms with him for an extension, then they will definitely choose to sell him in the summer instead.”

Kovacic has been a key player for the Blues since his move to Chelsea from Real Madrid back in 2018.

The Croatia international initially joined the Stamford Bridge outfit on a season loan before his move was made permanent in 2019 for £40 million.

The midfielder has won four trophies during his time with the Blues and was also once awarded Chelsea Player of the Year.

Chelsea star urged to perform at current club despite links to Arsenal

Former Premier League attacker Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Raheem Sterling to showcase his true colors at Chelsea.

Pys @CFCPys Chelsea will change many players this summer but the club are convinced Sterling can be apart of the project. Sterling also really wants to stay. ( Chelsea will change many players this summer but the club are convinced Sterling can be apart of the project. Sterling also really wants to stay. ( @FabrizioRomano 🚨 Chelsea will change many players this summer but the club are convinced Sterling can be apart of the project. Sterling also really wants to stay. (@FabrizioRomano) https://t.co/5yCby6LYEr

The England international has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks but Agbonlahor has claimed that Mikel Arteta's side are in no need of Sterling. He told Football Insider:

“I don’t think Arsenal need Sterling. I can’t see him being a player they look at. They’ve got Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Trossard – there’s no room for Sterling. I can see him wanting to prove himself at Chelsea. He can’t take the easy way out after one season because it doesn’t look good. He’s got to deliver for Chelsea now.”

Sterling has scored six goals and provided three assists in 25 games across competitions this season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes