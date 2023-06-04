Journalist claims Lionel Messi has 2 prominent offers and a return to Barcelona is 'impossible'

Journalist Guillem Balague has said that Lionel Messi's move to Barcelona looks impossible. The journalist added that it's likely that the Argentine could join Al Hilal or Inter Miami this summer.

Messi will become a free agent at the end of the month after his PSG contract expires. The player is a target for several clubs, but Barcelona were leading the chase for him.

However, the Blaugrana are yet to get the go-ahead from La Liga. They're still in a financial crisis and will not be able to sign the forward this summer without reducing their wage bill by €200 million. Balague tweeted:

"The offer from Inter Miami arrived weeks ago. Less money and more complex deal than Saudi Arabia's, and it includes intertwined deals with big brands like Apple and Adidas.

"These are the two prominent offers. No formal offer from FC Barcelona, despite the fact he would seriously consider it. In my eyes, that option is now impossible."

The report follows the one from a highly reliable Argentine journalist, Marcelo Bechler. He also said that the Argentine is unlikely to join the La Liga champions.

"If anyone still had hopes of seeing Messi at Barca. Barca cannot offer or promise anything. Barring a completely off-script twist, it's the end of the line. Player will already start communicating interested parties that he is no longer available."

Xavi wants Lionel Messi back at Barcelona

Blaugrana manager Xavi has said that he wants Lionel Messi back at Barcelona. He believes that the Argentine would be perfect for his system and has already got a tactical plan ready for next season.

Xavi told Mundo Deportivo:

“I told the president that Messi's return makes sense. No doubts at all, he is perfect for our system and idea. I’ve the tactical plan in mind with Leo. It’s up to Leo. I think he has to decide. It’s up to him. … I’m speaking with Leo, yes."

He added:

“Messi, too, deserves a farewell like this. I think we all agree on that, let’s see. We all love Messi, but that doesn’t mean he will come. He’s the best in history and in Barca. It depends a lot on what he wants to do.”

SPORT has reported that Al Hilal's offer for Lionel Messi is €500 million per season. Meanwhile, Inter Miami have offered him €50 million on a four-year contract.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes