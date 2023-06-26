Journalist claims Manchester United could sign Chelsea transfer target for £70 million this summer

Manchester United could rope in Chelsea target and Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic for £70 million this summer, as per journalist Dean Jones.

Vlahovic, 23, has emerged as a potential summer outgoing following his below-par outings for the Bianconeri. Since arriving from Fiorentina for £66 million in January 2022, he has registered just 23 goals and six assists in 63 appearances across all competitions for his club.

A left-footed striker blessed with pace and shooting, the Serbian has drawn interest from a host of big clubs of late. He has emerged as a target for Manchester United and Chelsea, as per Football Transfers.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones shared his thoughts on Vlahovic's future ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. He elaborated:

"I have had an indication that it is possible to sign Vlahovic in this window and I'm intrigued to see if anyone goes to check on Juventus' resistance around that. It seems like an opportunity too good to miss. He's one of the most lethal marksmen in the game."

Claiming that Manchester United have a golden opportunity of signing the Partizan Belgrade academy product for £70 million, Jones added:

"If Manchester United continue to look for someone and have truly walked away from Harry Kane, this one could be workable. I believe Rasmus Hojlund is more likely in terms of an offer right now but I think if a bid was to be made in the region of £70 million for Vlahovic, there is a good chance that Juventus will consider it."

Jones also highlighted Chelsea's interest in Vlahovic. He concluded:

"Meanwhile, Chelsea have been linked heavily with him too so I'll be keeping an eye on that situation too. Vlahovic would really be a great striker to add competition and excitement to the Premier League."

So far, Vlahovic has registered a goal involvement every 135 minutes in his career at club level, including Juventus, Fiorentina and Partizan.

Manchester United told to increase their bid to sign Chelsea ace, says Fabrizio Romano

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have rejected a third offer worth £55 million from Manchester United for Mason Mount's signature. They have told Erik ten Hag's side to lodge a counter bid of £58 million plus £7 million in add-ons for the player.

Meanwhile, Mount is said to be uninterested in signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge with him in the final 12 months of his deal. He is keen to join the Red Devils this summer despite interest from Bayern Munich, who are yet to either table a bid or initiate discussions.

A right-footed advanced playmaker, the 36-cap England international could prove to be a fine signing for the Old Trafford side. He could displace the aging Christian Eriksen in their 4-2-3-1 formation.

Poll : 0 votes